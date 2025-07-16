Toyin Abraham has shared a video of her meeting with Iyabo Ojo and Seyi Tinubu as she spoke about the two of them

She called them the people important to her, while Seyi called her "Asiwaju baby" as she reacted to the greeting

Fans were not happy with Ojo, they shared their views about her and the actress's body language

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo seemed not to be in the good books of her fans on social media after a video of the people she hung out with surfaced online.

The moviemaker, who recently lost properties worth millions to an inferno in her office, was seen in the recording shared by Toyin Abraham.

Iyabo Ojo seen with Seyi Tinubu and Toyin Abraham. Photo credit@toyin_abraham/@iyaboojofespris/@seyitinubu

Source: Instagram

In the clip, she was with Seyi Tinubu and Toyin Abraham as the three had a fun time together.

Abraham was heard saying that the two people with her are the most important people to her. Teasing her, Seyi Tinubu called Toyin Abraham "Asiwaju baby," as the actress smiled and said that they all would continue to move forward.

Toyin Abraham compliments Iyabo Ojo's look

While looking at her colleague, Toyin asked her why she was looking so beautiful. Queen Mother smiled after hearing the compliment and gave her fans a kiss.

Toyin Abraham speaks about the important people in her life. Photo credit@toyin_abraham

Source: Instagram

Fans react to Toyin Abraham's post.

Reacting to the video, fans of the two actresses expressed disappointment in Queen Mother for linking up with the son of the president of Nigeria.

They warned her that they would not offer help if she comes to them for support.

Recall that Toyin Abraham and Iyabo Ojo are very good friends. A few months ago, Toyin spoke glowingly about the actress and her daughter when she was getting married.

What fans said about Toyin Abraham's video

Reactions have trailed the video of Toyin Abraham and Iyabo Ojo with Seyi Tinubu. Here are comments below:

@jmk_ara shared:

"Iyabo don decamp to APC ."

@emmaunel_eze said:

"Time shall tell, we won't hear your pity tears that time ooo."

@oshioratty said:

"She don go beg for back. Toyin try for her sha."

@kennystar1278 wrote:

"Obidients and PBAT supporters are busy fighting online meanwhile your favs on both side of the divide are cashing out."

@sami_200878 wrote:

"Hmmmm election don set for lagos state governor and deputy... well God knows best!"

@wotowoto77 reacted:

"So your husband is not important to you, omo this life ehn people funny gan, Gistlover don already talk am say na you dey feed the guy."

@folu.kemiii_ commented:

"If you sabi read person, you go know say aunty Iyabo no wan really dey that video but make we sha dey observe."

@motunoflagos stated:

"Aunty Lizzy no go like this one oo. she setting camera sharp."

@nayomie__signatures said:

"I don’t see this as an indication that Iyabo now supports BAT. She is in the video to honour her beloved friend and from her laughter and gestures are just diplomatic."

Source: Legit.ng