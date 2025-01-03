Iyabo Ojo has opened up about her life and her growing up in an interview with her colleague, Biola Bayo on her show

She stated the number of times she was violated as a female and the people she was not ready to forgive because of what they did to her

The actress also spoke about her daughter and her lover and why she blessed their relationship in the video

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has granted an interview about her life and how she was violated as a female.

The movie star, who wrote a memo to social media activist, Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman was a guest on Biola Bayo's podcast, Talk to B. According to her, she was forcefully slept with five times.

Queen Mother, as she was fondly called, disclosed that there are a lot of people who find pleasure in forcefully sleeping with ladies. But she was not ready to keep quiet about them.

She noted that if it was her biological son that was found guilty of such offence, she was going to confront him, because she will not be apologetic about such behaviour.

Iyabo speaks about Naira Marley, Lizzy Anjorin

Speaking about Naira Marley and late Mohbad's case, Ojo said that she has never met Naira Marley before.

She mentioned that Mohbad's father said he needed a DNA test and that Wunmi has agreed to do one, however, Mohbad's father also has his condition attached to it.

Also speaking about her colleague, Lizzy Anjorin, she claimed Anjorin accused her of having a hand in late Mohbad's death.

Ojo also disclosed that she has dragged her to court, and she was not ready to settle out of court. She added that someone was trying to ensure the case was settled amicably, but for her, 2025 was a year of fight to finish.

Iyabo Ojo speaks about her daughter

The moviemaker, who gave her son-in-law to be a gift, gushed over the young man. He said that he was well raised, which was why she blessed his relationship with her daughter.

She noted that the two will soon get married but didn't disclose the date and month it will take place.

Iyabo Ojo speaks about growing up

Iyabo also shared a little about her growing up, she said she grew up with her grandmother, who was half Delta and Igbo.

It was when she was around seven years that she got to know her biological mother.

The mother of two also spoke briefly about her father. She disclosed that he died before he was 50 years. She revealed that he indulged in a lot of things, including alcohol and substance.

Reactions have trailed what Ojo said in her video.

Reactions have trailed what Ojo said in her video. Here are some of the comments below:

Fans expose VDM for calling out Ojo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the type of invitation card Verydarkman got for Davido and Chioma's wedding surfaced online after he called out Ojo.

The activist had lashed out at Ojo and accused her of gate-crashing the main event and not the after-party she was invited for.

The invitation card seen online showed that VDM was also not invited to the main wedding event, and fans reacted to it.

