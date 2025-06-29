Actor Uche Maduagwu has shared a video from his live chat with Angela Okorie's ex-lover Oil Money following the rumours of her arrest

In the video, Oil Money shared advice he gave to Angela Okorie about involving the Nigerian police in her movie

Oil Money also made a bold claim of how he helped the actress despite their past differences, stirring reactions online

Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu has stirred reactions on social media with a video from his live chat with Angela Okorie's ex-lover Oil Money.

Uche had shared a clip calling on Oil Money to come to Angela's rescue following the rumours that the actress had been arrested by the Nigerian police.

"oilmoneyofficial please help Angela Okorie beg Mercy Johnson and Nigerian Police. We know she has said so many UNTRUE things about you too, but no leave am like this Na. You Na see Where unnecessary social media ATTENTION Don carry Angela go? What did Mercy Johnson do to her before Angela Dey talk nonsense about this #GOOD woman that has HELPED a lot of women," Uche said.

Shortly after the actor, shared a clip from his live chat with Oil Money who disclosed that he advised Angela against using Nigerian police in her movie during their relationship.

Oil Money, who repeatedly dragged Angela after their breakup, claimed he had reached out to help her.

"Billionaire business man, oil money says he advised Angela not to use Nigerian police in her #movie but she did after breakup. He also says his willing to spend millions of Naira to help her get best Lawyers in her case with police," Uche Maduagwu wrote in a caption.

The video chat between Uche Maduagwu and Angela Okorie's ex is below:

Reactions trail Angela Okorie's ex's comment

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

aku_chunhua said:

"This guy loves Angela. Thanks to oil."

iam_abadaking commented:

"2of una be mumu oil mugu the most mimu man Houston monkey."

yes_im_slim_ said:

"He get Wetin you Dey find for Angela body."

ugwu.onyinyechi.503 said:

"In all you do avoid tauts.... Can you imagine the bitterness . Pain is that you?"

precious_swt1 said:

"Angela no really get choice for man look at d kind man a beautiful girl like her date chaiiii some celebrities no really get choice."

olosia56 commented:

"Biggest boss money na water I beg help her you are a very good man."

mhiz_decent commented:

"She force police to follow her for yansh......... this man looks like my uncle."

realcapmystic said:

"Bitter men association. Angela need to upgrade in her choice and taste of men."

ego123427 commented:

"Somebody looking rough palm kernel oil did u get struck by a tornado?"

Angela Okorie reacts to arrest rumours

Legit.ng previously reported that Angela Okorie returned to social media after a brief break, which stirred speculations.

Okorie, during a live chat with her fans and supporters disclosed she was not arrested.

She disclosed that she was invited by the police which responded to.

