The police have reacted to the viral video of Angela Okorie, in which she was escorted by some uniformed officers

The actress had been very vocal about her new movie, Queen of Guns, and had shared several videos related to it

However, the latest one caused quite a stir online, catching the attention of the police department

The Nigeria Police have expressed their dissatisfaction with the viral video of Angela Okorie and some members of the force.

It is no secret that a video of Angela Okorie jogging while being escorted by police officers has been making the rounds online.

The attention quickly shifted from Angela to the policemen who were escorting her, raising questions about priorities. Although it was clearly a movie set, many wondered if it was part of the script.

The public uproar also caught the attention of the Police, leading them to release an official statement condemning the act.

The official post read:

RE: VIRAL VIDEO OF ACTRESS ANGELA OKORIE WITH ARMED POLICEMEN. The Nigeria Police Force strongly frowns at the conduct of armed police officers seen in a viral video trailing actress Angela Okorie while she jogged—an act considered clearly inconsistent with the professional standards and decorum expected of personnel of the Force."

"The incident, which appears to have occurred on or around a movie set, has also sparked widespread public concern and criticism. While it remains unclear whether the scene was part of a scripted production, the conduct of the officers seen in the video falls short of the standards expected of members of the Nigeria Police Force."

See the full post below:

Reactions as Police issues statement over Angela Okorie's clip

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@luxuryhairbynaijabosslady said

"A whole lot of unattended kidnap cases but this is their priority 🤡."

@sweeetchi1 said:

"Na Regie husband work."

@gu.ru._ said:

"Always launching investigations into everything but real problems 😂😂."

@tola_leena said:

"How !s it a problem. Remember how she was attack. If she can afford to pay them then what !s it."

@tundeednutisamugu said:

"This is courtesy of Pa Ned and Regina Daniels."

@halimah__jinadu said:

"Please sir, Angela is not your problem or the country's problem, always misplacing priorities. People are dying, soldiers are being slau*htered like goats, and Angela is who you want to waste your money and resources investigating??"

@ayo_janny said:

"Hand work of kekere husband. Sir Ned Owoko 😂 Why now Ned Owoko. Since you married kekere from one gba gbos to another... Continue!"

@fizzy_pisanta said:

"What’s wrong with a police man guiding her? No be SPU the policeman be? (Special Protection Unit) so what’s the problem?"

@am_amilly said:

"The police that guard Regina Nko? How many Ona investigate😂."

Angela Okorie throws shade

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Angela Okorie was in the news concerning her new relationship with an oil magnate.

The movie star, reacting to the allegations, addressed her fans and followers on the importance of finding love.

The mum of one went on to taunt her haters with a romantic video of her and her said lover, igniting reactions online.

