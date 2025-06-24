Kanayo O. Kanayo aka Nnayi Sacrifice recently shared a video announcing his trip to the southern African country Zambia

The veteran actor also shared the reason for his trip to Zambia while sharing moments he linked up with fans

It turned out the Nollywood star is also popular in Zambia as fans in the Southern African country dropped funny comments about his visit to their country

Nollywood actor Kanayo O. Kanayo has left Nigeria for southern African country, Zambia as he shared an update with fans and followers.

Kanayo also known as Nnayi Sacrifice, who shared a video capturing him onboard a plane disclosed that he was heading to Lusaka, Zambia for a summit.

The actor also shared different clips capturing the moment when excited fans approached him for pictures.

In the caption of the video, Kanayo wrote,

"Off to Lusaka Zambia for the African Creatives Business Summit."

A report from Zambia also claimed Nigerian actor Tony Umez is also expected to be at the summit.

The video of Kanayo announcing his visit to Zambia is below:

In other news, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Kanayo O Kanayo criticised the Catholic cardinals over the use of black smoke as he shares how it affects Africans.

The actor argued that for black to mean failure and white success was a blackmail to the black and African community.

Kanayo pointed out that this blackmail means blacks are the black sheep of the world.

Zambians react to Kanayo's visit

Reacting, many Zambian netizens, who know Kanayo for his movies where he plays the role of ritualist, dropped hilarious comments about the Nollywood star's visit to their country.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read the comments below:

Hope Juanah Kakolyo reacted:

"I don't have what to sacrifice ooh. Please just tell them that Zambia has shifted to Lusaka Chaii."

Michelle Mulenga commented:

"Am excited to see kanyo o kanyo.. Kaya which one works better for sacrifice current or ex boyfriend otherwise we are ready to sacrifice the shrine has been set up."

Happy Nkandu said:

"Be warned one will be turned into an headless chicken this is a billionaires member club coming a man who believe in great sacrifice. Kanayo o Kanayo."

Roy Mweemba commented:

"When you see me in a ford ranger don’t ask me ma question iyo opportunity yabwela all you need is a little sacrifice."

Memo Rie commented:

"Can I tag that one ex that almost sent me to an early grave??? Otherwise he's so gone a sacrifice should be made."

JACK Dee said:

"Yul Edochie is the current Kanayo O Kanayo in almost every single movie he acts."

Blessings Silimi reacted:

"I hope my ex knows what this means."

Mubanga Mariana reacted:

"I think i will leave Zambia and go to south Africa because kanayo mmmm you can turn into a chicken."

Kanayo on wedding talks in his hometown

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Kanayo defended his hometown, Mbaise, Imo state, following a viral video of wedding talks that crashed over bride price demands.

According to the actor, bride price was relative and varies in the Eastern part of the country. Kanayo also dismissed the generalisation of expensive bride price among people in the south east.

