Lionel Messi reportedly earned $15 million for his appearance in a 20-second promotional teaser for Spider-Man: Brand New Day

The viral clip features Messi alongside Tom Holland but does not mean the football icon appears in the actual film

The collaboration arrived while Messi continues to shine at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where he leads the Golden Boot race with six goals

Lionel Messi has added another remarkable chapter to his global brand after teaming up with Tom Holland for a promotional trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

The unexpected crossover between football royalty and one of Marvel's most popular superheroes immediately set social media ablaze, with millions of fans sharing reactions, jokes, and memes within hours of its release.

Lionel Messi and Spider-Man star Tom Holland have teamed up for a thrilling promotional video for 'Spider-Man: A New Day'. Photo by Hector Vivas

Source: Getty Images

While the appearance lasted only a few seconds, reports suggest the Argentine legend received an enormous payday for taking part in the campaign.

Football meets Marvel in viral collaboration

The promotional clip featured Messi searching for Spider-Man before eventually crossing paths with Tom Holland's Peter Parker, International Buisness Times reports.

The playful interaction quickly resonated with audiences, combining two of the world's most passionate fan communities: football supporters and superhero enthusiasts.

Clips from the teaser spread rapidly across social media platforms, with supporters celebrating the unusual partnership and speculating about whether Messi might feature in the actual movie.

However, reports have clarified that the Argentine captain does not appear in the film itself.

The teaser forms part of the marketing campaign for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which is scheduled for worldwide release on July 31.

Despite that clarification, the collaboration has already become one of the year's most memorable entertainment moments.

Messi's eye-watering fee emerges

Messi remains one of the most valuable and influential figures in world sport, whether he is scoring goals on the pitch or appearing alongside superheroes on the big screen.

According to reports from Winna FC, the Inter Miami star earned a staggering $15 million for appearing in the 20-second promotional teaser.

The figure quickly became one of the biggest talking points surrounding the collaboration, leaving many fans stunned by the scale of the deal.

Given Messi's status as one of the most recognisable athletes on the planet, the investment reflects the commercial power he still commands far beyond the football pitch.

According to the Economic Times, brands and entertainment giants have long sought partnerships with the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, whose influence stretches across multiple generations and continents.

Even a brief appearance from Messi guarantees worldwide attention, and the latest Marvel campaign proved exactly that.

Messi’s World Cup heroics continue

Messi's Hollywood moment arrives while he remains firmly focused on football's biggest prize.

The Argentina captain is currently leading La Abiceleste at the 2026 FIFA World Cup as the defending champions pursue another historic triumph.

Lionel Messi is one of the leading stars at the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup after netting six goals in three games. Photo by Ryan Pierse

Source: Getty Images

The 39-year-old has started the tournament in sensational form, scoring six goals in his opening three matches and establishing himself as the leading contender for the Golden Boot.

His performances have once again demonstrated why many regard him as one of the greatest players in football history.

Balancing elite sporting achievements with major commercial partnerships has become a hallmark of Messi's career.

From dominating World Cups to starring in global advertising campaigns, his appeal shows no signs of slowing down.

The Spider-Man collaboration offered supporters a rare glimpse of Messi outside football, blending entertainment and sport in a way few could have imagined.

Messi breaks unexpected World Cup record

Earlier, Legit.ng shared details about Messi's unexpected record at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where he ranks last among outfield players for distance covered while leading the Golden Boot race.

Despite this surprising statistic, Messi's ability to score six goals has not only defied expectations but also reignited discussions about his remarkable influence on the pitch, showcasing his unique mastery of the game at 39 years old.

Source: Legit.ng