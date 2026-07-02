Content creator and model Nara Smith has shared heartbreaking news about her daughter, Whimsy, with her fans

The model had been absent from social media for some time, prompting fans to speculate about what was happening with her family

The emotional update left many people heartbroken, with fans offering prayers for her daughter and family while sending messages of love and encouragement

South African-German model and content creator Nara Aziza Smith has opened up about what has kept her away from social media and work in recent months.

In an emotional video, Smith revealed that her two-year-old daughter, Whimsy, has been diagnosed with cancer.

Reactions as Nara Smith shares heartbreaking news about her two-year-old daughter. Photo credit@narasmith

Source: Instagram

According to her, she and her family noticed something unusual about their daughter and decided to take her to the hospital. After examining Whimsy, the paediatrician recommended a series of tests, including X-rays, an ultrasound scan, and a biopsy, to determine the cause of her condition.

Smith said the results confirmed that her daughter had cancer, although she did not disclose the specific type. She added that the disease had already spread and that Whimsy would need to begin chemotherapy.

"After a lot of X-rays, ultrasounds, and other tests, they told us she has cancer, and it has spread. She has to start chemotherapy."

Nara Smith opens up about daughter's diagnosis

Speaking about the emotional toll of the diagnosis, Smith said the news has been devastating for her and her family.

Nara Smith speaks about her daughter after cancer diagnosis. Photo credit@narasmith

Source: Instagram

She explained that talking to close family friends and people at the hospital helped ease the feeling of isolation during such a difficult period.

Smith also said balancing family life, work, and caring for Whimsy has been incredibly challenging, which explains why she has been less active on social media.

"Processing it as a family and navigating it has been really hard. You may have noticed that I've been posting a lot less, and this is the reason. It has been really challenging to find a balance—caring for my other children, managing work, and going to the hospital to be with Whimsy."

Here is the Instagram video below:

What fans said about Nara Smith's video

Here are some comments below:

@devonstill stated:

"Sounds exactly like our experience. Sorry your family is going through this @naraaziza if there’s anything we can do to support you and your family during this fight, let us know."

@loveeaja reacted:

"This breaks my heart but God will heal this baby girl."

@goodiegotit commented:

"As a grown woman with cancer, it really hurts and I know that the baby doesn’t know how to explain her pain. I feel really bad. I pray that she gets better. Praying for peace on earth."

@itz.ayo_ shared:

"Babies and cancer should not even be in same sentence. She will beat this in Jesus name."

@mariachikebenjamin wrote:

"God will and has already revealed himself in her life. Your faith will carry her through. She’s healed and soaked in the beautiful blood of Jesus."

Ifeanyi Ezeokeke battles sickness

Legit.ng reported that a video of actor Ifeanyi Ezeokeke had surfaced online amid growing concern over his health.

In the video, he was seen sitting helplessly, staring at the camera and unable to speak.

A popular content creator also called on some Nollywood actors to come to his aid and prayed for his quick recovery.

Source: Legit.ng