The recent India plane crash has brought back memories of the 1993 Zambia squad that suffered a similar fate

The Chipolopolo were on the rise in African football before tragedy struck on their way to a World Cup qualifier

Zambian football is yet to recover from the colossal loss and have failed to qualify for the World Cup ever since

The devastating Air India crash in Ahmedabad that claimed 241 lives has triggered painful memories of one of Africa’s greatest sporting tragedies, the 1993 Zambia air disaster, which wiped out the country’s golden generation of footballers.

The Indian tragedy, though unrelated, triggered an emotional connection and national trauma that befell Zambia over three decades ago.

On Thursday, tragedy struck when an Air India passenger plane en route to London Gatwick crashed moments after takeoff from Ahmedabad, western India, Reuters reports.

The aircraft, which was carrying 242 people, went down in a residential area, killing 241 passengers and crew, including several British, Portuguese, Canadian, and Indian nationals.

Astonishingly, only one person survived the crash. At least eight people on the ground, including four medical students, were also confirmed dead, taking the death toll even higher.

According to the BBC, the aircraft lost signal less than a minute after departure, leading to speculation about possible mechanical failure or pilot error.

Investigations are ongoing to confirm this.

Zambia's 1993 disaster memories

The Indian crash brought back harsh memories of Zambia’s darkest sporting moment.

On April 27, 1993, a Zambian Air Force DHC-5 Buffalo aircraft crashed into the Atlantic Ocean shortly after taking off from Libreville, Gabon, BBC Football reports.

The flight was en route to Senegal, where the national team was scheduled to play a FIFA World Cup qualifying match.

On board were 18 players, the head coach, support staff, and crew, 30 people in total. All lives were lost.

An official investigation revealed the pilot mistakenly shut down the wrong engine after one caught fire.

Pilot fatigue and faulty instruments further contributed to the crash.

The tragedy was particularly painful because the Chipolopolo, as the Zambian team is known, was one of the most promising squads in African football.

Having defeated Italy 4–0 at the 1988 Olympics, with a hat-trick from Kalusha Bwalya, the African Footballer of the Year that same year, the team was eyeing a place in the 1994 FIFA World Cup and another strong run at the Africa Cup of Nations.

