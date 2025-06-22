Nigeria's former Minister of Tourism and his wife, Snowwhite, have reacted to a new set of claims made by self-acclaimed journalist Kemi Olunloyo

In a fresh video, Kemi Olunloyo has made bold claims against FFK and his wife, to which they responded

Their response to her claims saw them tear her apart as they dug up her past for all on the media to see.

Controversial journalist Kemi Olunloyo has incurred the wrath of Femi Fani-Kayode, Nigeria's former Minister of Tourism, and his wife, Snow White.

In a video that has been making the rounds on social media, Kemi Olunloyo alleged that FFK's wife attempted to kidnap her after she did a story about her.

FFK, wife reply Kemi Olunloyo, say her claims are false. Credit: @real_ffk, @snowwhiteey

Source: Instagram

She stated that the kidnappers, whoever they were, went back to inform Fani-Kayode that the person they were supposed to kidnap was "the daughter of a high-ranking politician, and they do not want to be locked up forever."

Olunloyo noted that FFK then called the police and eventually called her. She further stated that there are inhumane things happening in Nigeria that people don't know about.

Reacting to the post, FFK noted that Kemi Olunloyo's claims are blatant lies, regardless of their close relationship of 43 years.

FFK said in his response:

"My ex-wife and mother of my four sons @snowhiteey sent me a video of my childhood friend and sister Madame Kemi Olunloyo in which the latter made extensive comments about a matter and a number of individuals that does not in any way involve or concern me and my family and in which we have no interest."

See his post below:

His wife also wrote:

"Shut up demented fool! I payed you less attention then because you needed to survive based on the Pennies you were paid at the time, He flew you into abuja then for the stories you peddled and you got some Pennies as well as gate crashed my children’s birthday as the “akpiri malt that you are “ you were a small irrelevant fry to distract me from fighting for my kids which was the ultimate battle"

See her post here:

How fans reacted to Kemi Olunloyo's claims

Read some reactions as compiled by Legit.ng below:

@liciagreat said:

"Make una no vex na me open gate for her😂😂😂😂😂i slept off sorry."

@dukeofbarking said:

"Someone that wrote all sorts about her own father is not worth your time. Her father is still in morgue yet she won’t be quiet."

@officialryannejohn said:

"Lies with serious confidence 😂and Speaking nice grammar untop of it… so DIABOLICAL."

@darabella_beauty said:

"Well if she can write negative things about her father she can do anyone dirty."

FFK, wife lambaste Kemi Olunloyo over kidnap claims. Credit: @real_ffk

Source: Instagram

@ladysanrealtyproperties said:

"Akpiri malt for me😂😂😂 very Yeye woman. I pity those believing her on Facebook. The woman irritates me make I no lie. She don block me self😂."

@aibotse_girl said:

"I feel so sorry for kemi she is going to die lonely."

@fitsmee said:

"Oh dear! I remember all the allegations this woman made against you. You don’t need to fight people like this. God handles them in His own way. It’s truly sad."

@chukwunonye_robinson said:

"OK for the meaning of the igbo part, it means age gracefully.. Jezikwa gwa ndi yadi unu😂😂."

Kemi Olunloyo rains curses on Iyabo Ojo's children

Per a previous report by Legit.ng, Kemi Olunloyo made a video about Iyabo Ojo and her children after Festus publicly shared his marriage plans.

In the video, the self-proclaimed investigative journalist rained curses and made unprintable remarks about the actress and her two children.

Fans in the comment section supported Iyabo Ojo and sent the negative remarks back to Kemi.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng