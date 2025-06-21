Priscilla Ojo and her partner Juma Jux are back in the faces of social media users as a new video of them surfaced online

The lovebirds, whose wedding ceremonies became the talk of the town, shared a video of their arrival in Nairobi

Juma Jux's treatment towards his wife, Priscy, gave fans another thing to talk about as they applauded him.

Juma Jux is steadily receiving accolades for being the husband of the year. The Tanzanian music star, who recently flooded timelines with his London performance, is in the news again.

Recall that a video of him reuniting with his wife, Priscilla Ojo, after days of being away warmed the hearts of netizens online.

Priscy Ojo and her partner arrive in Nairobi in style. Credit: @juma_jux

Source: Instagram

As though that was not enough, a new clip was shared by the music star, and it was that of their arrival in Nairobi, Kenya.

The clip showcased their arrival at the hotel, but the way Juma Jux treated his wife, Priscilla Ojo, got many talking.

Watch the video here:

Priscy treats her man to home Spa

You would recall that the influencer melted hearts online as she was seen giving her man a relaxing massage and facial in a new viral video.

Juma, who recently came back from a trip abroad, looked totally smitten as his wife ensured he was spoiled and cared for.

Fans flooded the comments praising her marriage game, while others begged for more tips on how to keep a man happy.

Reactions as Juma Jux's sweetly treats Priscy Ojo

Read some reactions as compiled by Legit.ng below:

@florence_karweaye said:

"Is the way he rushing to open the door for his wife for me? Love da good thing yah😩😘."

@rejoice.johnson.12 said:

"Pricilia looks like a Disney princess. She's so cute."

@official_lummalki said:

"All I see is pure love! Some people are just soo blessed to find each other."

@pris_juma_affairsjp25 said:

"He came down from the car and he quickly go and open door for his wife,a man like Juma 💯💯💯💪💪💪💪 always the best in everything 🔥🔥."

Fans hail Juma jux as fresh clip shows affectionate display towards his wife Priscy Ojo. Credit: @juam_jux

Source: Instagram

@beredible__zoe said:

"Actually your marriage should always feel like honeymoon. But since una de used to yeye love, una no go fit relate."

@chineloeziechina said:

"There are still opening doors for you. Baby girl enjoy it while it last."

@mjay:

"Honeymoon no dey finish for where these ones dey o."

@officialrica

"Awww, her bump is growing"

@amyokpala said:

"Prisci is well mannered and coordinated. That's one of the beautiful thing about her. Ezigbo agwa."

@real_tobby said:

"When u are loved with the right man life is just going to be easier."

@s_subira_official said:

"Always giving positivity and happiness just smile and make your day better 😍."

Priscilla Ojo shares romantic clip with Juma Jux

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Priscilla Mbamkala shared a romantic video to announce the arrival of her husband from London.

This came a few days ago after Priscilla expressed how much she would miss her husband as he travelled to London for a show.

In the video posted on Snapchat, Priscilla is seen getting into her car, one gifted to her by her husband after their wedding, as she heads to the airport to pick him up.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng