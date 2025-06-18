Yoruba actor Alapini Osa expressed regret in a viral video over supporting President Tinubu during the 2023 presidential campaign

Alapini Osa shared how he and his colleagues stood behind Tinubu with the thought that he was their messiah

Alapini Osa also criticised President Tinubu's son, Seyi, whom he accused of paying hospital bills in the North

Nollywood actor Ganiu Nafiu, better known as Alapini Osa recently expressed regret over his support for President Bola Tinubu during the 2023 presidential campaign.

According to Alapini, he alongside colleagues in the Yoruba movie industry who supported the president had been neglected ever since the election.

Alapini Osa reveals his regret for supporting President Tinubu in 2023.

Source: Instagram

Alapini, known for portraying an Ifa priest in movies, aired his disappointment during an interview on ‘Behind the Fame – African A-List TV’, stating that he and his colleagues thought President Tinubu was their messiah.

With a frustrated look, Alapini while speaking in Yoruba said,

"We thought our messiah have come and went all out to campaign for Tinubu but got nothing in return."

Alapini, who stated that he and colleagues campaigned for Tinubu for two months, cited the example of fellow actor Olaiya Igwe, who made headlines for stripping naked at a beach to pray for Tinubu’s victory.

"My friend Olaiya Igwe who went stark naked by the beachside for Tinubu got nothing too," he said.

Actor Alapini Osa shares his frustration over supporting President Tinubu in the 2023 elections.

Source: Instagram

Alapini, also alleged that Tinubu's son, Seyi, was running around the north, paying medical bills even though there are sick people in Yorubaland.

“Would Seyi claim that he did not see we the old folks during when we were out there campaigning? he asked.

The video of actor Alapini Osa expressing regret for supporting Tinubu is below:

Reactions trail Alapini Osa's video

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read the reactions below:

ebbiddo_beauti said:

"got nothing too? what nothing is he talking about? were u told u will be paid for it?"

nana_ovie commented:

"The cry is not for a better Nigeria 🇳🇬 but for their own share of national cake… know the difference."

kingsolomoneke said:

"Is this man not ashamed of himself?, this kind of thinking and people are one of the reasons Nigeria is on it's knees."

_ayomikun32 said:

"Funny enough all this man think baba will do well not knowing it’s the second phrase!! When you’re hungry? You do anything for food."

iamtrisips commented:

"So if he had been duly compensated he wouldn’t mind how Joe’s running the country?"

chokoberrynational said:

"What are they expecting to get, this hungry set of people, you will think they’re doing great because they own a nice car stays in a nice environment, but they’ve poverty of the mind which is the worst form of poverty."

_bankyrichy_ reacted:

"People who supported Tinubu had one thing in common which was selfish gain and their own pocket they never had national interest at heart !!!! Nothing good can ever come out of APC."

officialgaza2021 said:

"So he voted to be compensated. Not even voted for good governance."

