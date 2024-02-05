Ebun Oloyede 'Olaiya Igwe' has issued an apology over his actions during the election campaign for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

In a video that has gone viral, Olaiya Igwe claimed he went unclad to support Tinubu following a revelation from his maker

Olaiya Igwe's viral apology has stirred reactions from Nigerians online, as many knocked him repeatedly

Veteran Yoruba actor Olaiya Igwe, whose real name is Ebun Oloyede, is trending on social media over an apology video he shared.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Olaiya Igwe made headlines in 2023 during the general election campaign after he went unclad by a seaside to campaign for Bola Tinubu, now Nigeria's president.

Olaiya Igwe recounts how Tinubu came through for him. Credit: @olaiyaigwefilms @abat

Source: Instagram

What Olaiya Igwe said in apology video

In a now-deleted video, the movie maker, the brain behind the hit movie Ololade Mr Money, blamed his action during the campaign era on the revelation he received from his maker about Tinubu.

Olaiya recounted how Tinubu came through for him, especially over his health.

Speaking in the Yoruba language in the video, Olaiya said:

“I am using this opportunity to greet everyone listening to me. I am here to talk about Bola Ahmed Tinubu. BAT when he was contesting for President, because of the things he did for me, especially on my health. Revelation came to me that I should do something for him at a certain location and I went and did it. After that, I received lots of curses and insults. But I wasn’t angry with it, because such is life."

Olaiya Igwe dragged over apology video

Netizens have taken to social media to blast the actor for campaigning for Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Legit.ng captured some of the reactions; see them below:

unusual_ade:

"Una just start."

ayomidahrmie:

"To think we are just starting, we dey there together. Don't rush."

hayormikun06:

"I have been waiting for this una never see anything."

cindy_glitz:

"Sheybi you for just go unclad jeje without making a video….you never see anything #cloutchaser."

Why Olaiya Igwe prostrated to MC Oluomo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Olaiya Igwe became a beneficiary of former National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) MC Oluomo's benevolence.

A video showed the emotional moment Oluomo gifted the actor a new Benz.

Olaiya, who was surprised over the gift, ran to catch up with Oluomo, fell to the floor in prostration and rolled around.

Source: Legit.ng