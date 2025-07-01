A Lagos-based cleric, Pastor Bolaji Idowu recently trended on social media platform X, formerly, Twitter

This comes after Pastor Bolaji in a viral video from his ministration made comments about the Yoruba and Igbo tribe

The clergyman's comments led to backlash online, with many accusing him of perpetuating tribal stereotypes

Pastor Bolaji Idowu, a Lagos-based cleric, recently trended on X, formerly known as Twitter, following comments he made about the Yoruba and Igbo tribes.

During a sermon, Pastor Bolaji, who recently questioned Christian ladies who ask for iPhones instead of bibles from lovers, claimed that "fear" was the primary problem of the Yoruba race.

Pastor Bolaji Idowu's recent sermon on the Yoruba and Igbo tribes has gone viral. Credit: bolajiid

Source: Instagram

The clergy contrasted this with the "fearlessness" of the Igbo people, who, he said, can be found in every country.

He argued that fear leads to self-doubt and hinders progress.

“There is a problem with the Yoruba race. Even the ones that are 48 years old. There is a problem with your race, and it is called fear. Life bows for the courageous. Life works against the fearful,” the pastor declared during his message.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that the clergy addressed ladies desiring to have godly and financial stable men as partners.

Pastor Bolaji Idowu is under fire for his comments about the Yoruba and Igbo tribes during a sermon. Credit: bolajiid

Source: Instagram

Pastor Bolaji stated that those women are not after a man's money, they are simply ensuring that they won't feed the men in marriage.

The video of Pastor Idowu Bolaji speaking about the Igbo and Yoruba tribes are below:

Netizens react to Pastor Bolaji's remarks

The controversial message has sparked strong reactions on social media, with many accusing him of promoting ethnic stereotypes from the pulpit.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

AbiolaBlackdiva commented:

"Rora means be cautious and that is not synonymous to fear. Moreso A provocative or inflammatory statement from the pulpit is completely inappropriate."

ligthofIsrael reacted:

"Una don start again Abi.. How e take abuse Yoruba now? I'm a Yoruba and every Yoruba knows he's saying the truth. Wetin come dey controversial about this?? Issokay."

tstickstobi commented:

"There a tons of Yoruba and other tribes doing great things home and abroad. The wealthiest Black person in the world is Aliko Dangote, neither a Yoruba or an Igbo. Just PREACH the GOSPEL. Fear got nothing to do with your race or ethnic background."

Inno4Chi wrote:

"I find it distasteful that Nigerians always use the 3 or 4 major ethnic groups as perfect examples or illustration on anything. Where has it taken us to? We have over 250 ethnic groups and over 400 languages. When an individual spends almost their entire life in just Lagos."

toviwazon commented:

"Is this man a Yoruba man? If he is, he has all rights to talk about his people. I see nothing bad in this."

SavvyScribe209 reacted:

"The guy is a joke. It’s honestly heartbreaking because I really liked him. I’ve followed him on IG since 2020 up till I saw the video, but he’s turned out to be just like those who have lost their sense of home. Very soon, he’ll witness the truth of the old Yoruba adage about."

Police release Pastor Bolaji Idowu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the pastor trended online over some allegations, many frowned about.

Pastor Bolaji was invited by the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) over an allegation of fraud.

However, he was later released and didn't spend the night in the custody of the law enforcement agency.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng