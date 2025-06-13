The actor revealed he lost a 4-year-old and a 37-year-old son while battling an illness that rendered him bedridden

Alapini shared that for an entire year, he couldn't lie down, describing the pain as unbearable and deeply spiritual

Veteran Yoruba actor, Ganiu Nofiu aka Alapini Osa, popularly known for his powerful portrayals of traditional priests in Nollywood films, has left many Nigerians emotional after sharing a deeply personal story about his struggles with illness and the pain of losing two sons.

In a recent sit-down interview, the respected actor spoke with raw emotion, recounting how he endured a mysterious sickness that prevented him from sleeping for an entire year.

During that time, the Nollywood actor said he couldn't lie on a bed or even on the floor and was simply stuck.

Alapini recounted with visible pain:

“I spent a whole year without sleeping. I was stuck; there was no room to lie on a bed or on the floor. It was after that year God lifted me. It was during that illness I lost my 4-year-old child,” .

Unfortunately, the tragedy didn’t end there.

Despite recovering from the illness, he later lost his 37-year-old son, describing the experience as one of the hardest chapters of his life.

He added:

“After all we spent to save him, I still lost my 37-year-old son. I’ve known pain and grief in ways words can’t fully describe.”

See the interview here:

Fans react to Alapini’s painful confession

Alapini’s revelation sparked an outpouring of emotion from fans and netizens, many of whom were shocked that a man known for bringing laughter and drama to their screens had endured such intense personal suffering.

@Anyhow_E_Be commented:

“Mr. no solution don see real life wey no get solution... God, please help us all!”

@Mafelz7 wrote:

“And people go still go meet am for solution. Life don humble baba, may God continue to strengthen him.”

@sucomovic12345 stated:

“Rich or poor, life is no respecter of anyone. This life na turn by turn. Let’s be kind to each other.”

@abike4real said:

“And this man still comes on screen to make us laugh. God bless him with peace and healing.”

@TosynBaba_noted:

“You’ll never understand a person’s story until they speak. Respect every face you see.”

@owolabitessy commented:

“E pain me gan. This man deserves better. He gave us joy on screen and suffered in silence.”

@iam_festusworld said:

“God bless Alapini. Na person wey survive this kind thing fit really show say e get spiritual power.”

Alapini rains curses on those who wish him death

Legit.ng earlier reported that Alapini and some other actresses have shown their grievance with the way some bloggers wish them death.

In a recording sighted online, the actor, who supported Toyin Abraham, wore white shorts and a T-shirt with the flannel he uses to act as a herbalist in movies. The other actresses wore herbalist regalia.

They took turns to rain curses on the people who wished them death and wrote negative things about them.

