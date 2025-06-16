May Edochie expressed pride in her daughter after her wins at her university graduation dinner night

A video captured May Edochie's daughter Danielle showcasing the three awards she won at her graduation dinner

While fans and supporters congratulated May Edochie and her daughter, others chose to throw subtle shade at Yul

It was a moment of celebration and pride for actress and influencer May Edochie as her daughter and first child, Danielle, attained a significant academic achievement.

On Sunday, June 15, May, who caused a stir after she unfollowed her brother-in-law and actor Linc Edochie, shared pictures and a video from, Danielle's university graduation dinner.

May Edochie expresses pride in daughter as wins big at her university graduation party. Credit: mayyuedochie/yuledochie

Sharing the stunning pictures of her mini-me, May expressed pride in her daughter, who she described as beautiful and adorable.

She also prayed for God’s blessings and protection on her, adding that she is saving her epistle for her graduation ceremony.

Fans throw subtle shades at Yul Edochie as his daughter Danielle bags 3 awards at university graduation dinner. Credit: mayyuledochie

"About last night; A night to celebrate grace, grit, and greatness. Graduation dinner night. I won’t say much now, let’s wait for the grand ceremony. So proud of my beautiful and adorable daughter graduate, my super star. God bless and protect you always," May wrote.

May also shared a video of Danielle showing three awards, all focused on her growing influence on social media.

In related news, Legit.ng also reported that May Edochie and her daughter, Daniella, sparked reactions over a video they shared online.

The social media influencer shared a video showcasing her glowing skin and figure. Danielle remarked that she was not just a pretty face, but also had a well-toned body to match.

The video of Danielle Edochie with her awards is below:

Reactions as Danielle Edochie bags 3 awards

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

Olly Dam said:

"One of the best parts of this whole drama is that Judy can't give birth to children of the same age as May's. She has to start from the beginning. Omohh Yul go change diapers tire.......... someone said this."

Blessing Iwunor commented:

"Polygamous in nature men no go like this one congratulations my dear."

Mmesomachukwu Anigbogu said:

"Yul edochie is proud of you for real but pride no go gree him."

Peace Annabel Njideka commented:

"This is the real storm of the universe nothing u fit tell me, Kpokirikpo them no fit find am. Congratulations jarry who no like better thing."

Marious Gold said:

"I pity those who decided to start all over again after God has placed them up, imagine Yul left these lovely children and decided to start all over....... Time to enjoy his children he said no."

God's own commented

"And Yul choose to de buy pampas every eke market days chaiiii na who do Yul oooo ,,, congratulations to Daniella may greater height I pray for you , the sky is your starting point in Jesus name amen.."

Audu Agadaga Ojieabulu Mohammed commented:

"Nor be Yul-Edochie I dey see for the award so I thought they say she say she nor dey wan dey use her papa name again that's why she removed it from her social media handles? Women self.... Congratulations to Yul Edochie daughter, go and show your lovely Dad these beautiful awards you won."

Danielle Edochie shares video in luxurious mansion

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Danielle shared a video of her creating visual content at a mansion, she called home.

Aside from Danielle, her younger brother Karl was seen in the house, which was said to belong to their mother, May Edochie.

As expected, the video spurred comments from online users, as many couldn't help but talk about the house.

