Nigerian footballer Victor Osimhen has continued to enjoy his vacation in the country following his successful spell in the Turkish Süper Lig

A video captured Victor Osimhen at a Lagos nightclub with friends as he grooved to Davido's song With You featuring Omah Lay

Victor Osimhen's appearance comes amid rumours about his future in the summer transfer window, stirring reactions from many

Nigerian football star and Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen was recently spotted at a nightclub in Lagos enjoying his holiday.

The 26-year-old forward was seen on the dance floor with his entourage, grooving to Afrobeats star Davido's With You, featuring Omah Lay.

Osimhen, adorned in jewellery, also showed off his dance moves as he enjoyed himself with his friends

Davido's With You is one of the hit songs off his fifth studio album, 5ive, released in 2025.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Victor Osimhen actively participated in the just-concluded Sallah celebrations in Nigeria.

The footballer was spotted in Magodo, Lagos State, during the Ileya celebration, where he caused a buzz with his food order.

The video of Victor Osimhen and friends dancing to Davido's With You featuring Omah Lay at a nightclub is below:

Reactions as Osimhen parties in Lagos

Some football fans criticised Victor Osimhen's video as it reignited talks about summer transfer moves, others dropped comments about Davido's song.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read the comments below:

Al Hilal withdraw from Osimhen deal

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Al-Hilal pulled out of the race to sign Osimhen after receiving no response from the Super Eagles forward.

Osimhen is expected to leave Napoli permanently this summer after deciding last year that he would not play for the club again.

The Neapolitans are also willing to end their relationship with the striker and will sanction a move to any club that triggers his €75 million release clause.

Source: Legit.ng