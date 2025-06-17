Actor Patrick Doyle has addressed the speculations that his ex-wife, actress Ireti Doyle, is more popular than he is

In a video that has gone viral, the veteran actor shared why his ex-wife, Ireti Doyle, chose to retain his surname

Patrick Doyle's comment about his ex-wife Ireti Doyle has sparked mixed reactions from social media users

Veteran actor Patrick Doyle recently trended due to his comment, as he reacted to speculations that his estranged wife, actress Ireti Doyle, is more popular than he is in the Nigerian movie industry.

Patrick, who criticised the viral slang of 'What God can't do doesn't exist,' countered that his ex-wife’s decision to keep his surname after their divorce was because he was more popular.

Patrick Doyle sets the record straight on his popularity in response to claims that his ex-wife, Ireti Doyle, is more famous. Credit: patrickdoyle

Listing his achievements, Patrick disclosed that he became a star at the age of 16, long before Ireti hit the limelight.

Speaking with The Muvmnt Studio, the veteran actor stated that he could never be defined by Ireti or anyone else, adding that his credentials are solid.

“Your ex-wife is more popular than you are, how do you feel about that?” the host asked Patrick.

Responding, he said: “I have been popular since I was 16. How long has she been around? I have been around for 45 years and I’m still around. I was a superstar at the age of 16; a champion debater. I debated against Yemi Osinbajo," he said.

Patrick got married to Ireti after he lost his first wife in 1999. The Nollywood couple confirmed their divorce in 2023.

Patrick Doyle explains why his ex-wife is still using his surname. Credit: patrickdoyle

The video of Patrick Doyle countering claim about his ex-wife being more popular than him is below:

The extended video from Patrick Doyle's interview is below:

Reactions trail Patrick Doyle's comment

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video, read them below:

Vera Cruise commented:

"Now I understand why she left. Clearly this man stepped out when sense was being distributed."

Stella Ellastrous Nathan said:

"Ah! Oga abi na you dey keep the name to dey relevant. Na Ireti Doyle we sabi sha as for Patrick Doyle e dey like na you dey answer the woman surname."

Frances Ezeali commented:

"You wey get the name dey in oblivion for nollywood, while the borrower is in almost every blockbuster year to year??.. U sure say, u no go sell that ur name begin answer ireti?"

Richard Nwophe Nwamkpuma commented:

"I had always mistaken this man for a wise man. It is easy to see why she left him, a woman as intelligent as Ireti is, how did she end up with you in the first place."

Patrick Doyle calls out Burna Boy

Legit.ng previously reported that Patrick Doyle caused an uproar with his opinion about Burna Boy after the Grammy winner said Afrobeat lacked substance.

In response, the actor stated that some people like Fela paved the way for Burna's proud bashing.

He also advised the public against contributing to the creation of an arrogant and obnoxious monster.

