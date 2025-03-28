Actor Patrick Doyle, in a new video, has shared his thoughts about the popular slogan 'What God cannot do does not exist'

The Nollywood veteran, in a video shared why he considered the slogan silly as he backed his claim with years of being a Christian

The video, which recently emerged online, coincided with Pastor Jerry Eze's NSPPD's fifth anniversary, stirring reactions from the clergyman's followers

A video of ace Nollywood actor, Patrick Doyle, sharing his opinion about the popular slogan ‘What God cannot do does not exist’ is trending online.

Recall that in 2024, the thespian in a viral Facebook post described the slogan as silly while noting how other slogans ‘blunt the efficacy of profound scriptures’.

Doyle also cautioned Christians to be wary of using phrases to avoid introducing “false teachings”.

“Some people are just too obstinate to admit their folly. Even after that slogan “What God cannot do doesn’t exist” has been proven to be silly, they still continue to chant it, ” he wrote.

Patrick Doyle shares why slogan is silly

In a new video, Doyle while speaking on Echoroom podcast, reinstated that the popular 'What God cannot do does not exist' is silly.

The Nollywood star, who revealed he has been a Christian for over forty years, stated that there is no bible reference to back up the slogan.

According to Doyle, there are scriptures to the refute the slogan. To support his claim, the actor stated that God cannot lie even though lie exist.

"There is no scripture to back up the slogan ‘What God cannot do does not exist," Patrick Doyle said.

Popular Nigerian pastor, Jerry Eze, often uses the phrase “What God cannot do doesn’t exist” in his online prayer session, New Season Prophetic, Prayers and Declaration (NSPPD). Many Christians have since adopted the slogan.

Doyle's comment also coincided with NSPPD's fifth anniversary, as Pastor Jerry recently spoke on why he cries during prayers.

Watch Patrick Doyle's video below:

Reactions trail Patrick Doyle's comment

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed Patrick Doyle's video, read them below:

atinuke.e said:

"What God can not do, does not exit, I can do all good things through Christ who strengthen me....... halleluyah."

smitholawale120 reacted:

"There is scripture sir... It's all about interpretation."

benefiitboy001 wrote:

"Everything must not be in the Bible before we agree that it is true. Our life as a Christian is based on the knowledge and revelation of God’s word. “What God can not do does not exist” is a personal encounter, it doesn’t have to make sense to anybody."

nonlikeray said:

"You need evidence to emphasize the ability of God? Where is your faith sir ? Scriptures were written by mere men."

l0retha reacted:

"OK. Join us at Church on Sunday for the 5th Anniversary of NSPPD. What God Cannot Do Does Not Exist."

