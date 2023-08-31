Popular veteran actor Patrick Doyle has caused an uproar on social media with his opinion about Burna Boy

The singer was recently in the news for saying Afrobeat lacks substance, and in response, Doyle noted that some people like Fela paved the way that Burna is proudly bashing

The actor also urged the public not to contribute to the creation of an arrogant and obnoxious monster

Veteran actor and filmmaker Patrick Doyle has called out Grammy award-winning singer Burna Boy for arrogantly taking credit he doesn't deserve.

This comes after the singer rubbished his colleagues, who are Afrobeat musicians and said their craft lacked substance.

In the viral post by Doyle, he pointed out that the people who walked the thorny paths and paved the way for music in Nigeria deserve the credits Burna Boy has been getting.

According to him, Burna Boy has not by himself done anything that could be described as great as he and others are recipients of the labours of their heroes' past.

Doyle added that Burna Boy and others needed to be humble and respectful to pioneers like Sunny Ade, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti and others who paved the way for decades.

He finally urged Nigerians not to contribute to the creation of an arrogant and obnoxious monster in Burna Boy.

Netizens react to Patrick Doyle's statement about Burna

yes_am_adababy:

"Sorry but did burna offend you personally sir??? Or is he a politician that is supposed to be impacting positively to the youths?"

balo_ng:

"FactHe is always claiming giant of Africa and singing about Africa in his songs but has never actively come out to campaign for any stuff that has to do with Africa. Not even in his country. The guy is just so uninspiring. I love his music but his personality and actions are zero."

twice.as.fine:

"But why describe someone’s pikin with these kinds of words? What role did you play to put him where he is now, globally? None."

trina_joness:

"You can’t say he has done nothing great , he has won a Grammy . Plus you shouldn’t call someone child a monster gosh."

fanxcel:

"Lol wetin Burna do"

crypto3747:

"Ever since this werey divorced from his wife, he just dey put his anger on innocent people wey big pass am... You never take care of home finish but you want find fault in burna.. Oga pack well joor."

richaffair_kingston:

"Ya’ll just stupid and jobless in this country, old man without brain … Go fix your home first !!!"

_adeyemii:

"You go explain, explain, explain tire."

imoleenimi:

"Burna boy is actually an arrogant monster, I agree to that."

kuzydaniel:

"Someone who won Grammy hasn’t done anything great? wowwwwww!!"

