Former two-time UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya is preparing for life after retirement with the support of his father, Oluwafemi Adesanya

The MMA star has invested heavily in real estate, building a property portfolio worth $20 million, thanks in part to guidance from his parents

Despite his recent loss to Nassourdine Imavov, Adesanya reportedly earned between $500,000 and $1,000,000 from the bout

Israel Adesanya suffered a major setback after a second-round TKO loss to Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Fight Night 250 in Saudi Arabia this past February.

The former UFC Middleweight Champion, who had long dominated the division, was aiming to rebuild his path to the title but was stopped brutally by the rising French contender.

The Last Stylebender's record drops to 24-5 as he suffered his third straight loss in the UFC.

Israel Adesanya of Nigeria prepares to face Nassourdine Imavov of Russia in a middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photo by: Chris Unger.

Source: Getty Images

Adesanya’s father explains decision to invest in property

Father of former UFC Middleweight Champion, Oluwafemi Adesanya, said his son needs a solid retirement plan beyond his fighting career.

In a post on Instagram, he explained that they chose property development so Israel could be actively involved and physically see what he’s building.

Oluwafemi noted that real estate offers more security and long-term value as an investment.

He added that Israel entrusted him with overseeing the project, confident in his father’s judgment and experience. He said:

“The idea is that after his fighting, Israel needs to have something solid as an investment so we decided that we were going to go for property development so that one he could physically he can see what he is putting together and secondly, for his investment to be better protected.

“With me there as his father, he got no other person to look after him than me. A good boy that he is, he trusted my decision.

While addressing the workers, he said:

"You came up with good designs, everybody that took part in this project have put in their best effort. In recognition of that, it will not be proper if we took the keys and walked away. We have to honour you and that is why we invited you all.”

Israel Adesanya of Nigeria poses on the scale during the weigh in for UFC 293 at the Hilton in Sydney, Australia. Photo by: Mark Evans.

Source: Getty Images

Israel commends his father

2019 New Zealand Sportsman of the Year Israel Adesanya has hailed his father for his vision and initiative.

The 35-year-old acknowledged the challenges faced during the $20 million project, hailing the workers for their perseverance during the project. He said:

“My dad has said most of it, this is his vision not just for me but the family. A project like this is not easy and I want to say thank you to my dad. I just funded it; this is a guy who takes his time to be there daily and get in touch with everyone involved in this project.

“I come in here once in a while; and have a look. I want to say thank you to my dad for his vision and I want to appreciate my mother for supporting him. You are now part of our extended family because of this project.”

Adesanya discusses retirement

Legit.ng earlier reported that Israel Adesanya is not shying away from the fact that his best days are behind him in the UFC and has opened up on when he could step away from the sport.

Adesanya was one of the greatest champions in the industry, having held the middleweight title on two occasions and has been without it for over a year since losing to Sean Strickland.

His last defeat came against South African fighter Dricus du Plessis, taking his losses to three in his last four fights and has raised concerns over his future.

Source: Legit.ng