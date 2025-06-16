Oga Bello Speaks on Why His Kids Will Not Inherit Anything From Him, Gushes Over Femi’s Success
- Nollywood veteran actor Oga Bello has opened up about his family life and his views on polygamy in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng
- The actor shared his determination to ensure all his children receive a proper education, despite coming from a polygamous background
- He expressed pride in his children’s accomplishments and emphasised the importance of education for their future
Veteran Nollywood actor, Adebayo Salami, popularly known as Oga Bello, has expressed his pride and excitement over the achievements of his children, particularly his son, Femi Adebayo, in the movie industry.
In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Oga Bello opened up about his approach to polygamy, parenting, and his unconventional views on inheritance.
Despite his success in the film industry, Oga Bello shared that he does not intend to leave any significant inheritance for his children. He explained that he owns two properties, one in Lagos and another in his hometown but insists that his children will not inherit them. Instead, if they find any money in his accounts after his passing, they can share it.
Oga Bello on education and his parenting philosophy
Oga Bello emphasised his commitment to ensuring his children receive a good education, a privilege he himself didn’t have growing up due to his parents' limited means.
Reflecting on his experience as a polygamist, he made it clear that he prioritized his children’s education over everything else.
Oga Bello’s thoughts on Femi Adebayo’s success
Speaking about his award-winning son, Femi Adebayo, Oga Bello expressed immense pride in his son’s accomplishments in the film industry.
He shared that, although he never anticipated any of his children would follow in his footsteps, he always encouraged them to pursue their passions independently.
Oga Bello also noted that while his children occasionally expressed interest in joining him at rehearsals, he insisted that they focus on excelling academically first.
Reflecting on Femi’s success, Oga Bello admitted that if he had known how successful his son would become in acting, he would have encouraged his actor son to study Theatre Arts or Performing Arts instead of Law.
In his own words:
"I never thought that any of my children would take after me. I am passionate about education, unfortunately, I didn’t get it from my own parents. When I met myself as a polygamist, I said that I didn’t want to leave any inheritance for my children. I have one house in Lagos and another in my hometown. I didn’t dictate. I didn’t allow any of them to follow me for rehearsal; I told them to have good education and good results. I am overwhelmed about his feat in the movie industry."
Femi Adebayo bags nominations
Legit.ng earlier reported that the actor was among movie stars who bagged nominations at the AMAA award.
He shared the good news and appreciated the organiser for counting him worthy. The actor expressed hope that he would win some of the categories he was nominated for.
