Femi Adebayo says his father, Oga Bello, influenced his decision to study law despite being an actor

The Nollywood star reveals he followed his dad to rehearsals and eventually fell in love with acting

He admits law was for prestige, but acting brought in more money and passion, making him switch careers

Nollywood actor and producer, Femi Adebayo, has revealed how his legendary father, Adebayo Salami, also known as Oga Bello, was the major influence behind his journey into both law and acting.

Speaking to Legit.ng, Femi said he chose to study law initially because he wanted to fulfill a dream his father couldn’t achieve due to financial constraints.

The actor stated:

“When I told him I wanted to become a lawyer, he was extremely happy. He once wanted to be a lawyer too. He worked closely with Alhaji Femi Okunnu back in the day, but his parents couldn’t afford it.

Femi Adebayo opens up on how Oga Bello influenced his career choices. Photos: @femiadebayo/IG

Source: Instagram

I chose law for the prestige, Femi opens Up

According to the Jagun Jagun producer, his decision to study law wasn’t born out of passion, but rather the admiration for the societal prestige the profession commands.

Femi said, admitting that his legal ambitions were superficial:

“It was about the ‘May it please your Lordship,’ the gown, the courtroom swag – nothing more”

He explained that while he studied law at the university, acting was still a hobby he enjoyed back home.

During school breaks, he would follow his father to rehearsals and stage performances, where he unknowingly started building his acting skills.

Law paid ₦20K, acting paid ₦50K in 3 Days

Femi recalled the turning point when he realised acting might be more than just a hobby. After graduation, his job as a lawyer paid him a monthly salary of ₦20,000, while he earned ₦50,000 for just three days on a movie set.

He said, laughing.

“I told myself, guy, this is your calling. The money made me rethink my path”

The Nollywood star emphasised that beyond being a father, Oga Bello was also his teacher, director, and biggest creative partner.

He revealed that even before he began acting professionally, his father made it mandatory for him to come to set every single day, even if he wasn’t cast in the film.

He stated:

“Whether I had a role or not, I had to be on set every day. He trained me without me knowing."

He further revealed that many of the films he produced, including King of Thieves and Jagun Jagun, were built on story ideas developed with his father.

He added:

“He helped shape the stories. He helped me beat his own records, unknowingly."

Father and son set to release a movie together

As part of Oga Bello’s 60th anniversary in the film industry, Femi announced that their two production companies have collaborated with Film One Studios to release a major film project.

He stated:

“The movie will premiere on June 29 and hit cinemas on July 4. It’s an honour to celebrate him this way."

Femi Adebayo reveals he followed his dad to rehearsals and eventually fell in love with acting. Photos: @femiadebayo/IG

Source: Instagram

Femi Adebayo gives 12-year-old ram on Sallah

Legit.ng earlier reported that Femi Adebayo gave a ram to a 12-year-old boy, who emerged as the winner of his annual Sallah giveaways.

Femi, known for organising a competition in which children aged 5 to 12 recite Quran verses, announced the winner of the 2025 edition on Thursday, June 5, 2025.

For this year, the Seven Doors actor gave out a ram to the winner, while announcing monetary gifts for the runner-ups.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng