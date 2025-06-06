Old messages from Regina Daniels to her senior colleague, Angela Okorie, have surfaced online

In the messages, Regina referred to Angela as her sister and praised her as one of the nicest people she had ever met

However, fans were unimpressed by Regina's behavior, criticizing her for getting involved in the ongoing feud between Angel and Mercy Johnson

Old posts from Nollywood actress Regina Daniels made in 2020 have resurfaced online amidst her ongoing feud with colleague Angela Okorie.

The two actresses have been exchanging words online over their mutual colleague, Mercy Johnson.

Fans of Regina Daniels react to her post about Angela Okorie. Photo credit@regina.daniels/@angelaokorie

What began as a dispute between Mercy and Angela quickly escalated when Regina, a close friend of Mercy, stepped in to support her.

In the viral messages, Regina was seen hugging Angela closely and referring to her as her sister. She praised Angela, calling her one of the nicest people she had ever encountered, and expressed her love for her using a heart emoji.

Regina Daniels trends over old post to Angela Okorie. Photo credit@regina.daniels

In another post from November 2020, Regina described Angela Okorie as her best friend and shared a message aimed at girls, urging boys not to bother reading the message they were sending to ladies.

Fans take sides between Regina and Angela

Fans of both actresses were not impressed by Regina’s comments towards Angela, especially since the feud began.

Many criticized Regina for involving herself in a conflict that wasn’t hers, with some even accusing her of disrespecting others.

See the post here:

Reactions trail posts about Regina Daniels, Angel Okorie

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans below:

@sagittarian80 wrote:

"Angela is better than me, because I will not respond to Regina but her mother. If a child lacks home training, the best thing to do is send her home."

@queenvee_hive shared:

"You can’t trust humans.. this minute they are here, next they are there… it will soon be MJs turn.. if she lacks respect, e go still reach everybody."

@dayana.roseeee said:

"We have people who we once called sis and family that are now our enemies."

@okay2.022 said:

" Regina is switching, she is not supposed to inherit fight that did not concern her and that's period. 99% of us on this app will not be happy if someone we did not insult chose to gang up with our enemy, but na online we dey so una go rant because online no be real life make una continue dey support bad thing wey una no fit tolerate."

@ijeomaakpi commented:

"Regina was very disrespectful in my opinion."

@chiamakaz01 reacted:

"Never will I inherit anyone enemy , all these while they are bashing Regina online , did Mercy fight for her ?No somethings are just suppose to be left unsaid."

@naija.bakers reacted:

"One thing I have learnt, don’t fight people’s battles, they won’t do it for you. They start forming maturity. Let everyone fight their battles. Don’t inherit enemies. They won’t do it for you."

Regina Daniels unfollows co-wife, Laila Charani

Legit.ng earlier reported that all seemed not well between Regina Daniels and her co-wife, Laila Charani.

The two who used to be friends and even exchange friendly banters online are no longer following each other.

Fans expressed their displeasure over the development, reminding them of the lovely posts and videos they had shared in the past.

