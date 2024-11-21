Mercy Johnson has sent a heart-warming message to her colleague on social media over her new feat

In the post, she gave her a new name and also shared lovely pictures recently taken by the actress

Fans of the movie star also took to the comments section to congratulate Regina Daniels and also asked questions

Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson has sent a lovely message to her junior colleague Regina Daniel over her new achievement.

In a post on Instagram, she called the mother of two her excellency and wished her well.

Mercy Johnson sends love to Regina Daniels Photo credit@regina.daniels/@mercyjohnsonokojie

Source: Instagram

The movie star also shared a lovely picture collage of the woman, who recently gushed on her husband during an Instagram session.

Mercy Johnson shares her feelings

Also in the post, the thespian, who turned 40 weeks ago, stated that she was very proud of her colleague.

She wished her more wins and shared love emoji in the post. However, she didn't state what Daniels was celebrating.

Though, the veil used by Daniels has the National Assembly logo. A few of her fans speculated that it was a political appointment she must have bagged.

Regina Daniels replies Mercy Johnson

Reacting to the message sent to her by Mercy Johnson, Daniels called her queen and Mummy.

She also stated that she loves the movie star.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Mercy Johnson's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by Johnson. Here are some of the comments below:

@regina.daniels:

"My queeen ! Mummy, I loveeee you."

@amaka_okeke_:

"Congratulations sis."

@juneberry_emma:

"Congratulations Gina."

@chisomasanya:

"Congratulations omalicha."

@sherifat_abdulrahman:

"Lovely outfit @regina.daniels."

@faithoy:

"You're beautiful ."

@porttable_tosh:

"Congratulations dear regina.daniels."

@donroyalprincess:

"Congratulations Gina, may be na political appointment now."

Regina Daniels gives to street women

Legit.ng had reported that the Nollywood actress had given out to women in a viral video sighted on social media a few days after she was dragged.

The movie star had criticised protesters during the nationwide hunger protest, and some Nigerians slammed her.

In the video, some women were thanking her for reaching out to them and giving them money as someone prayed for her.

Source: Legit.ng