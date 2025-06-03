Nigerian actress Regina Daniels has responded to her senior colleague, Angela Okorie, over their online brouhaha

Recall that Regina Daniels had insulted her following a post ‘Legit Queen’ made about her former bestie, Mercy Johnson, after which Angela slammed her marriage to Ned Nwoko

Regina Daniels wasted no time in reacting to the spat and threatened to expose Angela Okorie if she dared her

Regina Daniels told her senior colleague, Angela Okorie, “If you low, I go lower.” The 24-year-old actress wasted no time replying to Angela Okorie after she came for her and her marriage to Ned Nwoko heavily.

Recall, Angela had stated that she has forgiven Mercy Johnson, feels empathy towards her, and also wants to see her win. The post did not sit well with Regina, who disrespected her in a public post.

Regina Daniels blasts her senior colleague Angela Okorie. Credit: @regina.daniels, @realangelaokorie, @princenednwoko

Source: Instagram

On seeing Regina’s post, Okorie fired back through her social media post and insulted her and Ned Nwoko, mocking Regina for marrying an old man. Angela ruthlessly dragged Regina Daniels and said she wished to live the life she currently lives because she looks up to her as a child.

The post angered Regina Daniels, who took to Instagram and blasted ‘Legit Queen’. She accused her of chasing the same old man — Ned Nwoko, and promised to tell the world about her secrets.

Regina Daniels wrote:

"He is certainly not your regular old man. He is everything your kind prays for but can't attract. Don't get me started to tell the world how you were chasing this same old man. Now let your age reflect your reasoning. Clearly you failed because a girl that once admired you when she was 6 sees you as nothing to write home about."

"And for, Christ sake stop comparing yourself to me It wil be a huge disrespect to me and everyone that supports my movement. You and l are not the same. Not even close. I am bigger than you and your entire music/movie career. Let's not even mention my mama (Mercy Johnson) whose name rings the loudest bell."

See the post here:

Regina Daniels, Angela Okorie's drama spur online reactions

Read some reactions online as compiled by Legit.ng:

@kween_mandy_ said:

"I support Regina with 1cartoon of malt and milk 😂😂😂😂."

@someje_xx said:

"Month wey go sweet na from beginning you go know 😂😂."

@phay_phayy said:

"If not for Dim oma I for faint you. That line enter oo😂😂."

Regina Daniels blasts her senior colleague Angela Okorie. Credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

@akpajosephine said:

"😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂thank you June 😂😂😂😂😂😂u sweet pass knack oh no .... bring it on Aunty vs baby 😂😂😂😂so ned was a price una no tell us on time 😂😂😂😂."

@christal_creations said:

"Regina 100 Angela 2.5."

@_barbieluxury said:

"But how can you be admiring someone at age 6 and wanting to be like that person except small lie dey inside sha."

@_maryamtajud_ said:

"Any little thing u marry old man,u marry grandpa leave her alone her life her choice."

@damsel_cherry01 said:

"Angela disgracing her self any how 😂😂😂😂😂 is good that Regina reply her back 😂😂😂😂."

Regina Daniels tackles Angela Okorie

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian actress Regina Daniels involved herself in the ongoing feud between Angela Okorie and Mercy Johnson.

Recall that Angela and Mercy have been in an online back-and-forth as the former made messy claims about the latter’s health.

Regina, in a recent post, attacked the mum of one as she served her a stern warning, igniting reactions among their fans.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng