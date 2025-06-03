Oriretan Honour has blamed veteran actor Pete Edochie for his sons, Yul and Linc's, second marriages

The social media critic, while reacting to the news about Linc's private wedding, shared the reason Pete Edochie must take action

Oriretan Honour's message to Pete Edochie has, however, triggered mixed reactions, as some netizens blasted him for disrespecting the veteran

Social media critic Oriretan Honour has involved Nollywood actor Pete Edochie in the news about his son, actor Linc's second marriage.

Legit.ng previously reported that Linc, who was formerly married to Amaka Paula Lincoln-Edochie, recently tied the knot with a woman named Yinka Theisen.

Oriretan Honour calls on Pete Edochie to address sons’ second marriages. Credit: petedochie/yuledochie/lincedochie

Source: Instagram

According to the reports, Yinka, who is based in the US, has grown children of her own, with the youngest child, a high school graduate.

The news about Linc's second marriage has triggered reactions on social media, with Oriretan Honour sending a message to Pete.

Pete Edochie’s sons Yul and Linc's marriages stir controversy on social media. Credit: peteedochie

Source: Instagram

The critic noted the pattern of polygamy in Pete's family, citing Yul's second marriage to actress Judy Austin.

Oriretan urged Pete Edochie to take action, stating that his sons were ruining his one-man, one-woman legacy.

Pete Edochie, the way u're not doing anything abt ur sons are remarrying 2nd wife is unwise. More unwise how ppl aren't done with Yul's sudden 2nd wife, now Linc has added brand new 2nd wife secretly(reports) forgeting they're ruining ur 1-man-1-wife legacy. U can't be alive yet watch this happens. A wise man who can't control his kids, home will lose respect, tagged unwise.U've 48hrs to rethink, end this polygamy ruining ur home now that u're alive else,.Act Fast.Bé wise.Dont be unwise

The screenshot of Oriretan Honour's message to Pete Edochie is below:

Reactions as critic advises Pete Edochie

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read the comments below:

Great Chris said:

"Honour don finally go where dem go capture his wiseness."

Emmanuel Job reacted:

"Pete is aged already. He kept those boys in line when he was young but now his children are now men."

Moses Augustine reacted:

"He doesn't have the right to invade........ extended family."

Graduate of CommonSense said:

"It's very Unwise of a man who has never been married to call polygamy a ruin. Go and get married first and run it the way you want. It's even more Unwise to think you can advise Ebubedike."

Mecus five comedy said:

"You are passing your boundary. Pete edochie of all people I warned you Na you no wan hear..I rest my case."

Dominic Emmanuel said:

"Una dey mad o, calling 40 _ 50 age bracket men kids is stupidity. And Pa Pete has no right to interfere in their private matters else invited (even as their father o). These are Men, out of their father's house and care decade's ago, what they do with their life is not pa Pete's business neither those it has impact in his integrity, cose he has raised them already."

Linc Edochie snubs Yul

In other news via Legit.ng, Linc snubbed Yul to celebrate his estranged wife, May Edochie, after her performance at an event in Owerri.

Linc refused to respond to Yul's outburst but took to May's social media page to drop a comment about her pictures.

The drama between the brothers came after Yul dragged Linc over his interview with Kanayo.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng