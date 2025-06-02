Nigerian actor Yul Edochie’s elder brother Linc is currently trending online as new reports about his marriage surface

Lincoln Edochie, one of the sons of famed Nollywood actor Pete Edochie, has remarried quietly.

Linc married Yinka Theisen in May 2025, after previously marrying Amaka Paula Lincoln-Edochie, Linda Ikeji reports.

Yinka lives in the United States and has grown children of her own. Her youngest child has reportedly graduated from high school.

Yinka revealed her romance with Linc on social media in May 2025. She praised Linc and explained how they moved from being friends to lovers.

Yinka hinted at a "cross fire" from a "woman scorned" shortly after their wedding announcement today, but she did not expand.

Linc is Yul Edochie's immediate older brother. Legit.ng recalls that just months earlier, after Linc advised Yul to keep his marriage off social media, Yul slammed him, claiming that he kept his own marriage off social media yet was still divorced.

Netizens react to reports on Linc Edochie

uchemaduagwu wrote:

"This one mature pass Yoyoyo."

sbn_michael said:

"Congrats to him ❤️. He was a single man. At least he’s divorced before remarrying. Unlike his brother."

biggest__sheila_ said:

"He was officially single and legally divorced. Yet not once did he ever come out to mock his ex wife or had anything bad to say about her . Don’t u dare compare him to u know who."

ola_dorc wrote:

"I think this one divorced before taking another one."

veraiyaji said:

"What an analysis, he is still better than yuk, he did his respectfully."

deman_12 wrote:

"Instead of killing each other, divorce."

faitthysia wrote:

"Don’t compare him. He was divorced and very much single."

chynexie said:

"Person wey divorce no fit marry again? I de ask for Ndi Ishi mebiri 🧐."

assianprincess wrote:

"At this point are we even worthy of being called children of God?😢"

m.m.a_j said:

"No be everything I go dey put mouth ooooo.... congratulations lin and his Brownsugar."

enugu_massage_network said:

"The post is sponsored by yul and a.k.a Judy (mama storm and thunder)next..."

kelv.properties said:

"Dis one clear say na family tradition. We owe Yul an apology 😂."

omoyemeh_special said:

"If he is all of this. Weitin he do the first wife. Was he all of this with the first wife? Abi na the first wife no good abi she isn't appreciative, sometimes this things are confusing."

marysilver_onyi said:

"Linc is a very good Guy. Known him for years. His new wife is very lucky. Happy married Life to them😍❤️."

africanaija wrote:

"So he should remain single because his marriage didn’t work out? Yul Edochie was cheating on May with Judy until Judy had a whole baby that’s when he married her as a second wife. While Yul was sleeping with Judy, he was online praising May, calling her his blessing. If Judy did not have that baby, Yul will still be cheating on May with her. Linc Edochie is free to remarry as a divorced man and note that he never brought his private life online. This new wife decided to go public. Hope she can handle the heat that comes with online marital verifications."

Linc Edochie snubsYul

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Linc snubbed his younger brother to celebrate his estranged wife, May Edochie, after her performance at an event in Owerri.

Linc refused to respond to Yul's outburst but took to May's comment section to gush about her pictures.

The drama between the brothers came after Yul dragged Linc over his interview with Kanayo.

