May Edochie has shared pictures showing the moment she hosted an event in Owerri alongside media personality Derenle Edun

The fast-rising actress' post also spurred a comment from her estranged husband Yul Edochie's elder brother Linc

Linc Edochie's comment on May's social media page comes hours after Yul slammed him online over his comments about his marriage to Judy Austin

May Edochie, actor Yul Edochie's estranged wife, recently flooded her official Instagram page with pictures showing the moment she hosted an event in Owerri, Imo state, hours after his outburst at his brother Linc and veteran actor Kanayo O Kanayo.

Pictures from the event also showed the moment popular media personality Denrele Edun joined her on the podium.

In one of the pictures, May was seen beaming with smiles as she carried out her duties at the event.

Sharing the pictures, the actress wrote in a caption,

Slide the post below to see the pictures May Edochie shared below:

Linc Edochie, others react to May's post

Linc, who has refused to respond to Yul's outburst, took to May's comment section to gush about her pictures, which he described as brilliant.

See other comments below:

commissioner_djwysei:

"My amiable Host , a Queen and more , Love you plenty."

gemini_goddess1993:

"My queen May African version of princess Diana Queen of hearts."

cake_vendors_connect:

"The queen herself. Forever a QUEEN."

queenmaynation:

"If I no Stan you , wetin I gain See as she set."

nneka_chelsea:

"Queen just be happy for us, inugo?"

sharonbensonofficial:

"Main character energy , you are her."

shebuilds_daily:

"This might sound evil…but Thank God Yul Fumbled you. He was the stumbling block to your Destiny."

godfavorlisa:

"Wow this is so beautiful."

rytaddiva:

"We need the 3rd slide video abeg that box entry is legendary."

ogeasiegbu:

"Owerri must be lit."

jromanagement_official:

"Queen of hearts with Derenle."

Kanayo unfollows Yul Edochie

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Kanayo unfollowed Yul Edochie on Instagram following his outburst.

Kanayo's action seems to be his response towards Yul's display.

The drama had started after Kanayo interviewed the actor's elder brother Linc.

