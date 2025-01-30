Etinosa has dragged her colleague, Frederick Leonard, for blocking her over a comment about crew members

The actor had praised his crew members while working on a movie and Etinosa shared her observation about the way he treats other

He later blocked her for the comments and fans reacted after she stated her own side of the story

Nollywood actress Etinosa Idemudia has reacted after Frederick Leonard blocked her online.

The actress, who claimed to have found love months ago, had made a comment in the post Leonard shared about his crew on a movie location.

Etinosas shares why he commented on Leonard's post. Photo credit@etinosaofficial/@freddieleonard

Source: Instagram

He had stated that his crew were the best, and he informed his fans to anticipate the movie. The actor later took action against her over her comment.

Etinosa blasts Leonard

Reacting to the blocking, Etinosa said she was just joking about her comment. She mentioned that thunder will fire him, and that he cannot block the voice talking to him in his head.

The movie star also disclosed that Leonard could have privately chatted her and told her that he was not comfortable about her comment.

Stating further, she added that she would have apologised for her comment. She warned him to stop treating crew members like animals and clout chasing to look like a good person.

According to Etinosa, the truth was always bitter, and it was only his friends, who can tell him that his mouth was smelling.

Recall that Etinosa is not the first person that Leonard will be blocking online. He once said that he blocked a lot of people on his wife's page after she was trolled.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the Etinosa

Reactions have trailed the post made by the actress. Here are some of the comments below:

@symply_gloreeya:

"What happened to you also going to his dm to tell him instead of his comment section. You are doing opposite of your advice."

@just_mezie:

"You just proved that the comment wasn't a joke. You would have followed your own advice and go to him Dm but you chose to go "whine" him on his page and he blocked you. You don't tell people how to react after triggering them."

@letiapowers:

"Someone blocks u privately u still come out publicly to call them out!!! Wow peace of mind is indeed expensive."

@nania_kizzy:

"Meaning your write up was not a joke then you meant the call out so call out bad practices with full chest not after they block you."

@xamaproductions:

"You are a super strong lady with a lot of jokes and vibes, keep the fire burning. Na only who nor under you go vex for you. You both understand yourself pass every body."

@iam_i.c.equeen:

"Your write up wasn't a joke then. It was an indirect call out! That's why he blocked you. People know when you're joking. It comes with a different tone."

@fay_egooyibo1:

"Only few understands etinosa a playful soul."

@riqueency_boutique:

"I stop playing too much because people take me too seriously."

@its.ryamm:

"This January is a lot ooo."

@iamdorcasibeh:

"I like as you talk with full chest no need for us to to da decode."

Etinosa drags BBNaija's Pere over debt

Legit.ng had reported that the Nollywood actress had shown her grievance to BBNaija's star, Pere Egbi, after he collected money and didn't turn up at the movie location.

In her first call out, she didn't mention his name, and she told his shippers to contribute money for him so he could refund her.

In her second call-out, she said a concerned person paid the debt and asked her to reveal the name of the debtor.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng