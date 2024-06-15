Nigerian actress Ruby Ojiakor addressed the rumours about having an affair with late actor Junior Pope

The speculation rose when she called out her colleagues and friends of the deceased over their attitude towards mourning the dead

The rumours gathered weight after Junior Pope's wife, Jennifer, unfollowed Ruby on Instagram a few days after his funeral

Nigerian actress Ruby Orjiakor shook the internet as she reacted to rumours of having an affair with late actor John Paul Obumneme Odonwodo, aka Junior Pope.

Legit.ng reported that Junior Pope's wife, Jennifer Awele Okpuno, unfollowed Ruby Orjiakor on social media shortly after the deceased was buried.

This came after Ruby called out some of her colleagues and friends of Junior Pope over how they had moved on with life after the tragic boat that took his life and that of four crew members.

Fans and netizens fuelled speculation over the sort of relationship the mum of one had with the departed soul.

Ruby Orjiako addresses rumours over Junior Pope

Ruby, in a video posted on social media, pointed out that she never dated Junior Pope. According to her, the late actor was someone she respected so much and took like a brother.

She told people to disregard all information, leading that JP, as he was fondly called, was her man.

The vibrant role interpreter further said that the deceased wasn't the father of her only child, Royalty.

Ruby Ojiakor sparks reactions online

Awa Dalene Fred:

"I knew is just fabricated lies, some people does not know what true friendship is, keep been you ."

akpajosephine:

"Na mumu dey believe that story Ada dey push.infact Facebook people mumu pass for all sosomedium...I will never believe dey dated ...if they are dating she go dey jump on top him like that in public well that's not an excuse but Ruby i believe."

annastciaresurrection:

"I support her. He is a friend to her. Like ekene umenwa is good friend with decon famous."

Joy Eze:

"No matter your explanation, people are good at judging others while their own life is a gutter. Be good girl, live your life and May God see you through and strengthen you."

ifysunnyeze:

"How can people even think such, there was a time Ruby had issues with JP online regarding her daughter I think when Ruby said she is the mother and father to her daughter and JP countered it or so then Ruby told JP that he personal shouldn't be the one say such because he knows everything and what she had been through alone. I think he later apologised."

emmanuelanxiii:

"Chai this is s@d. People will always take ruby don't mind them."

Ruby Ojiakor stirs speculation about Junior Pope's demise

The actress finally found the courage to publicly mourn her late colleague and friend, Junior Pope. Since the tragic incident, Legit.ng noticed that Ruby Orjiakor hadn’t made any social media appearances, unlike her, until recently.

Ruby, who previously trended online with videos depicting her closeness with Junior Pope, finally made her first social media post since the actor’s demise.

She expressed deep sorrow over the unbearable occurrence and revealed that this was the first time she questioned her creator.

