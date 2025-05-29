A video has captured an incident involving the Queen Mother while she was dancing on stage at her daughter’s wedding in Tanzania

In the clip, two men approached her, attempting to stop her from going on stage to dance

They asked her to move aside, but another man intervened, causing them to step back, Iyabo Ojo reacted to their gesture in response

A small drama unfolded recently at Iyabo Ojo’s daughter’s wedding, and her reaction quickly became a trending topic.

In a now-viral clip, Queen Mother was seen dancing excitedly on stage when two bouncers approached her.

They attempted to whisk her away from the stage, but another bouncer intervened to caution them and tried to emphasise Iyabo Ojo’s identity.

Iyabo Ojo reacts to bouncers’ behaviour at wedding

In the video, the mother of the bride stared at the two bouncers as if she wanted to slap them.

She stood her ground for several minutes, glaring at the bouncers until another man in a suit came to calm her down.

Bouncer apologises for his actions towards Ojo

Shortly after the incident, one of the bouncers was seen placing his hand on his chest in apology to Iyabo Ojo.

The actress later left the stage with the help of a close friend who assisted her down.

Recall that Queen Mother’s joy was boundless during her daughter’s wedding.

Another video showed how excited she was as she danced into the lavish ceremony venue alongside her colleague, Funke Akindele, in Tanzania.

See the Instagram video here:

How fans reacted to Iyabo Ojo's video

Reactions have trailed the video of Queen Mother and the bouncers. Here are what fans of the actress had to say about the drama below:

@uchezipele wrote:

"Bouncers can by do pass themselves. Na wa for them sha."

@mizsylvia55 commented:

"Queen mother don't be angry we are sorry on behalf of the bouncer. Just continue to enjoy your party"

@preciousomobonike reacted:

"Oh the yoruba woman's in her. Auntie Iyabo Ejoor Emabinu omode lo seh. Iyabo dey look the bouncer like shey eleyi ya werey ni."

@real.jossy.kitchen said:

"Queen mother be like abi oshiere nii, happiness wan wujure iya iyawo, no mind them jare, over sabi bouncers"

@i_am_ronaldd stated:

"Don't allow her unleash labake on you. As she no compose nko, happiness want wound her ni jare, no vex too bouncers"

@mercylifestyles shared:

"Bouncer suppose look face nah is not like there’s crowd there sef. Anyway, she too look like a 25yrs old na why."

Juma Jux proposes to Priscilla in Tanzania

Legit.ng reported that Juma Jux proposed to his wife for the second time in a heart-warming ceremony, following their Muslim wedding in Tanzania.

The singer amazed many by going down on one knee to propose again in the presence of their guests.

Fans were so excited about the ceremony that they sent their best wishes and prayed for the couple to enjoy a happy life together.

