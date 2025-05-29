Social media critic Oriretan Honour has reacted to videos from Iyabo Ojo's daughter Priscilla's wedding to Tanzanian singer Juma Jux

Oriretan Honour also shared what the money spent on the wedding should have been used for instead

The social media critic's opinion about Juma Jux and Priscilla Ojo's lavish weddings in Tanzania and Nigeria has also sparked reactions

Popular social media critic known as Oriretan Honour has sparked mixed reactions with his comment about actress Iyabo Ojo's daughter Priscilla's wedding to Tanzanian singer Juma Jux.

It will be recalled that Priscilla and Juma Jux had their final wedding ceremony in Tanzania at a lavish venue which was attended by Nollywood stars, like Funke Akindele and Lola Alao.

The finale comes after Priscilla and Juma Jux hosted traditional and white weddings in Nigeria.

Reacting to the videos from the grand finale, Oriretan opined that the money and effort used in Priscilla and Juma Jux's wedding, should have been channeled into developing Nigeria.

According to the critic, it is unwise to spend heavily on social media weddings that may not last.

"The efforts, càsh wasted in this Priscilla IyaboOjo,JumaJuice wedding 'd have been channeled to develop Nigeria. More unwise many dont know it may soon cràsh since s-media marriages dont last. Sha put this wedding on Netflix,Cinemas cos of the stars & title it "Crying Bestie".Bé wise," Oriretan Honour wrote.

Reactions trail man's comment about Priscilla's wedding

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as Nigerians shared diverse opinions about Oriretan Honour's tweet about Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux's wedding as many blasted the social media critic.

Read the comments below:

LovelyObal Kreez Eteng said:

"The wedding don turn season film,my brother."

Last Son wrote:

"How much did they spent that will develop Nigeria?, besides,stop wishing someone bad Marriage,or praying for someone Marriage to crash.."

adaeze Anurika Ezekwerre

"They should use their money to develop Nigeria. When it's your turn, use your wedding money to build train stations. Poverty na water."

AbubakarAmeen_ said:

"This toxic Nigerian mindset of shaming others for celebrating needs to end. Someone is planning their dream wedding or sharing their joy, and instead of support, they get negativity and doom predictions. Happiness isn’t a crime. Let’s learn to celebrate others."

SalaudeenG2 said:

"Eleribuu ni o. Do you know the meaning of oriretan in Yoruba, it means you will be unfortunate in your life."

adekanmbi_seun said:

"I am very sure nobody has done something good in your family...."

QueenAde168059 reacted:

"It shall never be well with you and your generation. If your parent failed you by not giving you all you wish for, must you use that stupid energy to wish others bad? olofo omo oriretan ninu aiye e."

Joyce Emma said:

"The money emilokan spend on medical tourist is enough to build well equipped hospitals in all 37 states of Nigeria 🇳🇬. Una go leave government and hold citizens for lack of development in Nigeria 🇳🇬. Mumu people."

Funke Akindele blasts Oriretan Honours

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting Oriretan Honour shared his opinion about actress Funke Akindele.

Oriretan said it was unwise for skit maker Kamo to accept gifts from a divorcee. He also pointed out that Akindele had kissed Kamo just days before his wedding.

The critic who gave Kamo 48 hours to return the gifts sparked a reaction from Funke Akindele.

