Judy Austin has shared the money gift she received from a colleague in the movie industry following the birth of her baby girl

The Nollywood actress shared a screenshot of the credit alert showing details of the amount that was sent to her

It will be recalled that Judy Austin and her husband, Yul Edochie, welcomed their third child, and baby girl, on Friday, May 23

Popular actor Yul Edochie and Judy Austin's newborn daughter has received a monetary gift a few days after her birth.

It will be recalled that Yul announced the birth of his third child with his second wife, causing a frenzy online.

Judy Austin overwhelmed with N1 million gift from Chika Lann. Credit: judyaustin/chikalann

Source: Instagram

On Friday, May 23, Yul posted a picture of himself and Judy while announcing the arrival of their daughter, whose name he disclosed as Universe Ifeyinwa Storm Yul-Edochie.

Amid the mixed reactions that have trailed the birth of Yul's daughter, Judy, on Sunday, May 25, appreciated filmmaker Chika Lann for sending the sum of one million naira as a gift.

Mixed reactions as Chika Lann sends money to Yul Edochie and Judy Austin’s daughter. Credit: judyaustin

Source: Instagram

Sharing a screenshot of the credit alert, Judy wrote in a caption,

"My sister @chikalann just gifted our baby girl 1 million naira!!! I’m speechless Thank you so so so much sis. You have a beautiful heart. May God Almighty replace this a million times Amen. Guys please thank the Queen for me @chikalann."

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Sarah Martins trolled Yul Edochie and Judy Austin over the name they gave their baby girl.

Below is a screenshot of a credit alert showing the money filmmaker Chika Lann sent to Judy Austin:

Reactions as Judy Austin's daughter receives N1m

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions from many of Judy Austin's fans and followers over the monetary gift. Read the comments below:

agnes.mobia said:

"IJELE you're love And may almighty bless the giver abundantly amen."

mimi.victor.5036 reacted:

"Congratulations darling lucky baby Universe."

melinaposhairs commented:

"The day the likes of lush Eby or Iam Mrse will gift you or congratulate you in any of your achievements is the day I will take you serious. Until then… ZUZUWE!"

life_builders1 reacted:

"We love you loads @judyaustin1. @chikalann God bless you always, sis. Thanks for gifting our precious new born Princess."

vivianneivy reacted:

"Blessings to the lovely lady with a beautiful soul."

beautifullly_b reacted:

"So you still dey answer Moughalu?? Shebi I tell you say nah social media wife you be Go & have a change of name let’s see. By the time they ask you to bring your marriage certificate shame go don wound."

mercyaidoko said:

"So fast begging don start? It well lazy home breaker

beautyaddict.ng1 reacted:

"Home destroyer am happy God gave you a girl child. She will pas through all the pain and the destruction u caused your fellow Woman in a million folds."

Yul Edochie shares hospital video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Yul Edochie shared a video showing how Judy Austin was taken to the hospital to welcome their baby.

According to him, the D-Day had arrived, and their baby was on the way. In the video, Yul was seen lying on a sofa while his wife waited to be attended to.

Judy Austin was first seen sitting in the car, assisted by someone as she alighted.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng