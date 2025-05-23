May Edochie recently celebrated her daughter, and first child Danielle's achievements, posting a video online about her win

Yul Edochie's estranged wife also prayed for her daughter, sharing how God came through for Danielle

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Yul Edochie has welcomed his third child and daughter with Judy Austin

It is a moment of celebration for May Edochie as her first child and daughter, Danielle, whom she had with her estranged husband Yul, bagged a major deal."

On Friday, May 23, the upcoming actress, in a post on her social media page, shared how God came through for Danielle as she secured an endorsement deal.

May, who shared a video of Danielle celebrating her new endorsement, also showered prayers on her daughter, praying to God for protection.

Like a proud mother, May Edochie wrote in the caption of the video,

"God came through for my daughter, my joy bundle Danielle Diana Dubem. Congratulations on this amazing deal! You deserve it and much more. Pls join me in celebrating her. I pray for success and God’s protection and preservation upon you as you embark on this new journey. May the lines fall in pleasant places for you and all who support you, amen. Love always from mum."

It would be recalled that Yul Edochie and his second wife, Judy Austin, on Friday, May 23, also welcomed their first daughter and third child together.

Yul, who shared the good news with his fans and followers, also unveiled his baby girl's name as Universe Ifeyinwa Storm Yul-Edochie.

Reactions as May Edochie celebrates daughter

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as some of May Edochie's fans and supporters threw subtle shades at Yul. Read the comments below:

Dorathy Opuende said:

"Papa Dey omugwo mama and pikin the cash out."

Nnenna Fidelis reacted:

"Jụdƴ is the weapon that fashioned against Yụl. Now wey him suppose dey reap the fruit of en labour...he still dey labour dey sow seed.

Godfrey KC Okezie wrote:

"Judy Austin is arranging her silicone pregnancy and Ringlight for her normal incantations...Umu Bingo.....congratulations to U Dubem."

Mary Igye said:

"Chaiii this one go even do pass her mama ooo see classic, timely and well explained advert na."

Tee Cole commented:

"Yul dey labour room dey expect new baby while his grown up children are doing extraordinary."

Vera Umeizu Asuzu said:

"Na so them carry Yul star hive him daughter and original wife ni."

Osodieme Asa Ido said:

"Chai congratulations Nwam Assuming Ur Papa 3rd leg no bring am out He would be boasting and doing shakara with high shoulders coz he birthed a brilliant princess."

Maloba Clau commented:

"Like mother Like daughter omo hear pikin speak u check se na computer!!. The sky is ur starting point my child.

Bridget Omoh Okpewo commented:

"See as Ur papa don miss oooo wey Na now e for dey enjoy but juju no let am see road."

Rita Edochie defends May

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that veteran actress Rita Edochie defended May's viral Holy Mary pictures.

Rita described May as the visible representation of Mother Mary in this century.

"Ague with your keypads. She is the visible mother mary we can see in this century , yes i said it ... Her exact name has been brought to a public display, and it's beautiful in our sight, yesterday," Rita said.

