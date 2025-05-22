Yul Edochie announced that his newborn with his actress wife was about to arrive and shared a video to mark the occasion

In the clip, he is seen lying on a sofa while his wife prepares for a medical examination

Fans were able to recognise the video and called his attention to it that it was an old recording

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie is excited that he will become a father once again as his wife, Judy Austin, is about to just give birth.

In a recent post, he shared a video showing how Judy Austin was taken to the hospital to welcome their baby.

Yul Edochie's fans react to video shard by the actor. Photo credit@yuledochie

Source: Instagram

According to him, the D-Day had arrived, and their baby was on the way. In the video, Yul was seen lying on a sofa while his wife waited to be attended to.

Judy Austin was first seen sitting in the car, assisted by someone as she alighted.

Judy Austin speaks about her husband

In the recording, the actress, known for publicly praising her husband, affectionately called him her medical doctor specially brought for her.

She playfully told her unborn baby to come out and join her “gang.” Yul, dressed like a medical personnel, was seen checking on his wife.

Yul Edochie speaks about his unborn baby. Photo credit@yuledochie

Source: Instagram

Fans react to Yul Edochie’s video

Fans and followers noted that the video Yul shared appeared to be an old one. Some teased him for still having children, despite already having a teenager from his first marriage.

Others praised Judy Austin for her beauty and charm.

Recall that a few months ago, Yul Edochie announced he was expecting another child and shared a video of his heavily pregnant wife.

See the video here:

What fans said about Yul Edochie's post

Reactions have trailed the video shared by the actor. Here are comments below:

@johnjoy295 wrote:

"She go don born since last month, seriously I love seeing two people happy, congratulations mama. Old video."

@manofdtime commented:

"This mumu man forget say most of us wey dey woke for this hospital knw say na old video. Chai, oga level up na, abi na content?"

@obianujunwaa_ reacted:

"Wishing u safe delivery ooooooh."

@sunbim1 stated:

"She must have put to bed, congrat."

@uzoma_kwanu said:

"Judy is so so pretty take it or leave it. Can’t wait, good luck fam."

@celebritydadie shared:

"Judy is beautiful sha. Safe delivery in jesus name, Amen."

@omobee75421 reacted:

"Some species of men are amusing. When your last born is already a teenager and you are supposed to be relaxing and enjoy your life because you started child bearing at an early age. That is when they choose to start afresh. The time your last child will be in the university is when you choose to start another life with a new wife, taking children to nursery at 50."

Yul Edochie speaks about wealth

Legit.ng had reported that Yul Edochie had aired his view about the best way for youths to live a meaningful life.

In a post on his social media, he shared the danger of following after material things such as cars, phones which will spoil and finish.

His post sparked reactions among fans, who taunted him about his second marriage with Judy Austin.

Source: Legit.ng