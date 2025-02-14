Emeka Ugwuonye, May Edochie's lawyer has reacted to the news about Judy Austin's third pregnancy in post online

Austin had shared a video to celebrate her man ahead of Valentine's Day, and she was robbing her baby bump in it

Fans were pleased with his wrote up as they mostly supported May Edochie and called on karma to act

Emeka Ugwuonye, the reputed lawyer handling May Edochie's divorce case, has shared his opinion about Judy Austin's latest pregnancy.

Legit.ng had reported that Judy Austin has been flaunting her baby bump since her husband announced that they were expecting their third child.

In a post on Facebook, the legal luminary pointed out that his opinion was not about his client, but how the society handle cases which were already in court.

According to him, there are certain things people should not do unless they were above the law or if the law has no effect.

Using Judy Austin as a case study, the lawyer asserted that Yul Edochie and his self acclaimed second wife were committing adultery.

The lawyer explained that the first pregnancy they had could be called an accident, buy the third was a disrespect and impunity to the court.

In his words:

"Yul Edochie’s relationship with Judy Austin constitutes adultery. His marriage to her is void in law. These are two undisputable facts. The first pregnancy can be called an accident, though the adultery that led to it was a deliberate pattern of conduct that lasted for many years. "

Emeka says Yul makes video to hurt

In his post, the lawyer claimed that Yul Edochie and Judy Austin have been making videos to hurt, embarrass and humiliate others.

He questioned the purpose of Judy Austin's latest video, where she was robbing her baby bump.

The legal practitioner asserted that the behaviour of the couple further challenged the court.

Emeka Ugwuonye questioned the society to know if it was a place where people can do what ever they like or a place where the law means what it says.

Recall that May Edochie had dragged Yul Edochie to court, and the actress' lawyer has been giving updates about the case.

It was reported that Yul Edochie claimed that he was not married to Judy Austin, but that they have been acting out skits.

How fans reacted to the Emeka Ugwuonye's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the post made by the lawyer. Here are some of the comments below:

@Excel Uba reacted:

"Judy's pregnancy is fake they are trying to gather evidence for the next court hearing to proof that dey are actually skit makers according to Yul."

@Mha Ria Gold commented:

"Yul and Judy always try to do things to pepper queen May. Thinking they are doing her sege. Not knowing queen May has gone far ahead of them. Judy is doing this pregnancy things as if queen May is a barren woman."

@Annette Grahamm said:

"Judy and Yul are convinced that they're untouchable and above the law. Yul's massive ego is the weapon form against him. Nevertheless- I am a bit skeptical about this latest pregnancy. They're known for pulling controversial stunts to generate traffic."

@Cynth Cynth shared:

"Those 2 people like attention. The pregnancy does not look real. If judy was truly pregnant she would hide it, just like she did for others. They just want to be talked about."

@Lucia Nyapa Rwot wrote:

"Dear Lawyer, however, considering Queen May is no longer interested in pursuing the matter, it's reasonable to suggest that closing the case and allowing everyone to move on might be the most pragmatic solution."

@Stella Oyegorom shared:

"Because when they post nonsense people flood his page, making him get more engagement. If at all u feel he is doing nonsense why go to watch the nonsense. If everybody who does not support what they are doing will stop visiting his page, watching his voice."

May Edochie features in first movie

Legit.ng had reported that May Edochie had featured in her first movie and the producer of the movie released a teaser which excited most fans.

They praised May for her outstanding acting prowess, with many wondering why she hadn't fully explored that side of herself for the sake of her marriage

. Many promised to watch the film as they shared their hot takes about May's marriage to Yul Edochie.

