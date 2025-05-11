Sociality Pretty Mike trended on social media over his dramatic outfit to the 2025 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) in Lagos

Controversial socialite Mike Eze-Nwalie Nwogu, better known as Pretty Mike of Lagos, has again sparked reactions with his dramatic outfit to the 2025 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA).

Pretty Mike was one of the celebrities in the entertainment industry who showed up for the AMVCA Awards at the Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos on Saturday, May 10.

The socialite, who has made a name for himself for pulling unusual stunts and with his entrances at events, arrived at the AMVCA in a futuristic superhero-style costume, which some netizens suggested is similar to Marvel’s Iron Man.

Describing his outfit to the AMVCA, Pretty Mike said: “What’s fashion without the audacity? ANDROMEDA in exosuit.”

In another video, Pretty Mike lamented as he shared the struggles he faced with his superhero suit.

The socialite was seen complaining about his inability to pass urine. He added that he and the maker of the suit didn't consider the possibility of him making use of the toilet.

“For more than 30 minutes I wan pss…This thing na fashion? but we no plan the part wey I fit pis, now for me to be able to take a leak, I go need to comot all this thing. Is this what we go through?" he said in the video.

"Everyone has been asking me about the details to this outfit, especially the back view, well here it goes but pls ignore the 2nd slided, it’s one of those things, ur other favorite wouldn’t tell u, they go tru #Amvca11 Amvca25," he added.

Reactions as Pretty Mike laments about outfit

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed Pretty Mike's lamentation, as netizens taunted him. Read the comments below:

follypdc cried:

"I go lie for you Gucci. Warey wan cry."

kenizeke commented:

"make he better pis for body na kuku mad iron man."

phemmtexz12 commented:

"lol He for put small hole for front na."

evelawson161 said:

"My concern be say, abi you no plan to sit down for the event? Maybe you go be one of the security personnels. Robot security na go sure pass sef."

blord_official commented:

"Bros you dey go war for pakistan abi egypt ?"

theokwuchukwu said:

"I still Dey ask o, bros you fit sit Dan with this dress😂? E no go pain your yansh."

Pretty Mike bathes lady in nightclub

Legit.ng previously reported that Pretty Mike was in the news for his strange display at a Lagos nightclub.

A viral video showed the socialite's display with a lady inside a bathtub in a public place.

Pretty Mike’s questionable moves had netizens querying him about his motives after the clip went viral online.

