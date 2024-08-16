A recording has given fans an overview of the Ibrahim Chatta's film village and how it looks after it was criticised for the amount he spent on it

The actor had evoked reactions after stating that he had spent a whole of N1.4billion on the project which started four years ago

In the clip, he took his guests on a tour of what the film village looked liked and fans reacted massively to it

NolIywood actor, Ibrahim Chatta, has sparked massive reactions after fans got to have an aerial view of his impressive film village known as Africhatta Film Village.

Legit.ng had reported that Chatta had stated that he spent all of N1.4billion on the project, which started four years ago. His interview was greeted with criticism by many, who couldn't believe the amount spent on the project.

In a video making the rounds, the actor was seen taking some guests on the tour of the impressive multi-million naira project.

According to him, some of the buildings have suits that can accommodate a small family. He noted that he was working on building more suits for couples. The room has well-built interiors with state-of-the-art facilities.

Aerial view of Chatta's film village

In the video, an aerial view of the massive film village was also seen. It sits atop 70 acres of land. The actor has already completed some of the buildings, while some are still at the foundation level.

The place also had a large area of land that had not been developed, some part was used for growing crops.

Recall that Ibrahim Chatta once fought his staff, who injured his horse.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed the video of Ibrahim Chatta's film village overview. Here are some of the comments below:

@Olaitan:

"He really tried. Omo this Egbon try ooo."

@Rushybaby:

"The guy command respect for him self cos they see him like nothing in that industry."

@surajudeenbalqees:

"You are an achiever."

@Bob Kay:

"I'm not an actor but I swear Ibrahim chatter is my Mentor."

@folaajanaku:

"The place is actually bigger than some towns I've visited. Kudos to Ibrahim Chatta."

@adanlawoolayinka:

"This should be more than 1.4b maybe baba never calculate well."

@Ademidun:

"Make one person just talk say na lie, make I rain course on the person Generations. Ibrahim no small for dis life ooo and his a very strong Man. God bless me, God Bless Chatta, God Bless Nigeria ."

@AkanniOwo001:

"It’s not only about the structural architecture but the content inside. I was there when his art gallery elements was delivered and those artifacts cos over 100million naira."

@Zamani:

"Omo this is a big asset for his children. Ya Allah bless us beyond our expectations."

@Tee brighter.”

"Omoh this one don pass 1.4billion o, it is a city." "

@MOG Electricals:

"Most people's doesn't know the worth of Artifacts and Artwork."

