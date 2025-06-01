Rio Ferdinand, Steven Gerrard, and Owen Hargreaves were star-struck, snapping photos with Jay Jay Okocha

The Nigerian legend was in Munich as he saw his former club Paris Saint-Germain crush Inter Milan 5-0 to claim their first Champions League title

Okocha was excited about the historic win as he branded it as a monumental achievement for the club

Rio Ferdinand, Steven Gerrard, and Owen Hargreaves were all visibly awestruck by Super Eagles legend Jay Jay Okocha, who was in attendance at the Champions League final, involving PSG and Inter.

The Nigerian icon, a former PSG star, was in Munich to witness his old club secure their first-ever Champions League title with an incredible 5-0 victory.

The TNT Sports pundits, who shared the Premier League stage with Okocha during their playing days, eagerly snapped photos with him after the game.

Jay-Jay Okocha kicked off the game during the French Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and AS Monaco at Parc des Princes. Photo by Xavier Laine.

It eventually turned into an interview, where Okocha shared his delight at PSG’s historic win.

Okocha disclosed that he never imagined the lopsided scoreline, having earlier predicted a closer 2-1 result.

An excited Jay Jay said:

"Who cares?. I wanted to see them win, and they won, which is great for the club, first time in their history, and I think it is good for football as well.”

The moment reflected deep respect that the football legends hold for Okocha, who left indelible footprints in the game of football.

The footage has continued to garner reactions from fans on social media.

@Etim923 wrote on X:

That is a respected footballer there. They know him they were happy to see him. They know he is football legend. Longer playing career do not define impact. When they speak of him they speak highly of him cos they remember. Carragher on the other hand they only know he is a talkative and they only remember when he spat on a kids face.

@nso_3000 added:

"You can't get near Jay Jay... the man so nice they named him twice."

@Tsotymchooz adgued:

"I'm glad he said no matter how good you were "If you aren't playing for team you can't win anything" that speaks a lot about him during his days no disrespect."

@JudeCThaddeus wrote:

"A Hungarian police (Rendoserg) officer once met me and asked: "Ghana, Kenya?" I replied,"Nigeria." He then said: "Oooh, Jay- Jay Okocha!" I smiled. He checked my ticket while telling me how much he loved Okocha's style of play. Jay-Jay, the master!"

akanmugbenga1 added:

"Look at the way they embraced him, greatness recognizes greatness. Our man, Jay Jay killed that interview."

Desire Doue of Paris Saint-Germain lifts the UEFA Champions League trophy after his team's victory. Photo by Michael Regan.

