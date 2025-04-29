Cubana Chiefpriest has made a post after he was taunted by his alleged baby mama for being bounced at the Headies

He shared some lovely pictures with Davido and stated what came to his mind about the whole scenario

Fans of the businessman shared their take about his video and advised him on what he said in the post

Pascal Okechukewu, popularly known as Cubana Chiefpriest has reacted after his alleged baby mama, Hellen Ati called him out.

The alleged baby mama had made fun of the billionaire barman after he was bounced at the 17th Headies. She recorded a video and taunted him while sharing the next thing that would happen to him.

Fans react to Chiefpriest's post about his music amid his baby mama's callout. Photo credit@hellen_ati/@cubana_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

Cubana Chiefpriest stated that might be his next song since he was now into music business. Sharing the kind of song it is, he stated, 'I have joy of salvation'.

The billionaire added that the church is where people can find real money

Chiefpriest shares reason for singing gospel

Also in his post, the celebrity bar man disclosed that the church was where real money can be made.

Cubana Chiefpriest also mentioned that he will love to be hosted by the church after singing a gospel music.

Chiefpriest shares plan to become a gospel singer. Photo credit@cubana_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

He shared some lovely pictures of himself and Davido while they appeared to be enjoying a song from a disc jockey.

In one of the photos, he and Davido were looking at each other while enjoying what the DJ had to offer to them.

Davido and Cubana Chiefpriest's friendship

Recall that Cubana Chiefpriest is very fond of Davido and does not hesitate to defend him at any given opportunity.

The businessman has once called the Awuke crooner his bestie and even bragged with his name. They have been seen at different events having a good time together.

See the Instagram post here:

Reactions trail Chiefpriest's post

Netizens reacted after seeing the post made by the businessman amid a video shared by his alleged baby mama. Here are some comments below:

@prankhottiee_ wrote:

"Make nobody love chief priest and Davido again, we don complete."

@mustardseedaba commented:

"Church money na mega money, CP fit do anything him want."

@mcjblazedwfc reacted:

"Come MFM mushin branch."

@chi_dera_p shared:

"Anywhere money dey make them call me I will be there still."

@_jacksonmajay commented:

"I still dey wait for another video from Helen Atim she no dey tire."

@emekajay said:

"CP church money na water, make you join, get that one too, your money go come too long be that."

Davido clubs with Pastor Adegboyega, Chiefpriest

Legit.ng had reported that an X shared his observation after seeing the people that Davido went to have fun with in a club.

Pastor Tobi Adegboyega, Davido's friend, was part of the people, who followed him to a club in London.

His colleague, Wizkid, was also spotted in the same club and the clergy was seen enjoying himself while he was drumming with Davido. They both vibed to the music that was playing.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng