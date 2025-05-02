Nigerian disc jockey DJ Chicken got the internet buzzing after a new video of him surfaced online

In the trending video, Chicken was seen putting up some funny displays that got many questioning about his mental health

A social media content creator made allegations about the disc jockey and alleged that he had been spotted at bizarre locations

Nigerian disc jockey DJ Chicken, real name Ademola Abiodun, has gone popular after a video of him was posted online.

In the video, the controversial entertainer is seen wearing only shorts and acting strangely on the street.

He was also seen with strange, tacky items draped about his head and neck, indicating what many saw as erratic behaviour.

While some viewers dismissed it as one of his normal online antics, a worried social media user suggested that the content producer was going through a mental health crisis

.The user made a video stating DJ Chicken was recently observed around marketplaces gathering dirt, comparing his actions to those of a "madman."

The user questioned the thin line between content creation and mental instability, raising worries about whether DJ Chicken's behaviours are motivated by creativity or something more serious.

They begged Nigerians to pray for the artist and encouraged young people to avoid narcotics that could impair their mental health.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng also reported that the TikTok star and disc jockey Ademola Abiodun, aka DJ Chicken, stirred reactions with a warning he issued to his bank.

In a viral video, Chicken, who made headlines for raining curses on his colleague Salo, was seen at a bank premises.

He warned his bank against granting anyone access to his account, even if he passed away. The controversial TikTok star asked his bank to take his money to the less privileged.

He said:

“Even if I die make them no allow anybody withdraw any money from my account, take it to the less priviledged.”

Netizens react to video of DJ Chicken

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

aprilxter said:

"Prayer khe Abi we should take him to yaba? Nothing must do my joy giver o ehn 😢."

stanbas.ng wrote:

"U will understand when you meet him one on one."

espirito_benjamin said:

"He's on assignment soon he'll finish and return to normal human being."

oblisssaintpaid wrote:

"Juju don too much, nothing more."

pascal said:

"Ezeikel, Ademola, Abiodun, Olalekan, Omo silifatu Aduni, oyeku Meji, Omo Baba ika, Mr Nigeria Oluwo egba😂ero pese 🙏🙏😂."

uch__ayyy said:

"For you to know this is not a country, somebody like this don travel out before and me never even go village 😢."

jayden_02_mayo said:

"Even this one wea dyed gold hair wea him mouth they love like chicken self they say let pray for chicken, make dj chicken and em family go do em prayer no be us all they eat ‘em money."

talesbyblessing said:

"This is 😮I don’t really understand his life. E fit Dey do am make people call am content and it can as well be the other way."

Abu Abel rejects wine from DJ Chicken

Legit.ng recalls reporting a viral video of Abu Abel with DJ Chicken a year after their exchange.

However, something happened in the viral clip after both social media personalities were spotted together.

Abu Abel's tactical avoidance of a drink given to him by Ademola Abiodun, aka DJ Chicken, has stirred mixed reactions online.

