Pastor Jerry Eze has shared a video of him driving in his 2025 Range Rover jeep in town while singing

In the post, he said the song he was playing in car was the music he has been listening to for while

A few of his fans slammed him for asking his members to pay tithes while enjoying their money

Renowned cleric Pastor Jerry Eze, convener of the New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declarations (NSPPD) has shared a rare video of himself while coming back from the gym.

In the recording, he was seen singing joyfully to an Igbo song which was playing in his jeep.

In the caption of his post, the clergy, who visited Zambia a few weeks ago, said that he has been listening to the song for quite a while now.

He was seen demonstrating as he sang with the Igbo gospel singer.

Fans slams Pastor Jerry Eze

Taking to the comment section of the post, a few fans slammed the clergy for being 'worldly' and enjoying an expensive whip.

According to a man known as Chrisblend, he encouraged members of the clergy's church not to forget to sow their seed. He asserted that the 'god of man' would soon need it to buy another a 2026 model soon.

Another follower known as King Emeka said that clerics would tell church members that they would enjoy their treasures on heaven, but they would be the ones enjoying theirs on earth.

Recall that the clergy was once criticised over the miracles that took place at his London prayer conference in the UK.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Jerry Eze's video

Here are some comments about the video shared by the clergy below:

@gemin_fiona shared:

"Seek ye fjrst the kingdom of God and all it’s riches will follow ..this man has sought God and is seeking God over again . Never have I heard him advocate for poverty or not acquiring anyhting to your name .. so where’s the rants coming from?"

@jhennyford commented:

"Haven’t you heard of YouTube money ? Do you know how people stream live every morning? Do you think it’s easy to be waking up by 4am every morning just to appear on the alter of fire ? Dey play…. See you tomorrow on the Alter of fire."

@_jaz.queen said:

"So na the widows' mite him use buy RR?? Yall are funny. This man’s socials are monetized. Regardless he deserves wealth too.. mans the most consistent person I’ve ever seen. Come rain, come shine, he’s been showing up daily for yearzzz. Plus he gives back to the society. Let Christain’s and Pastors rest abeg."

@chefmotola wrote:

"The Lord we serve is not a lover of poverty. Pray to be blessed & be a blessing to others."

@rayo.mua stated:

"I'm actually confused. He shouldn’t drive a car? Or what?"

@bella_reignn commented:

"So he should trek because he’s serving God. Dey play, cruise what God provided for you pastor Jerry."

Jerry Eze gives out tricycles on anniversary

Legit.ng had reported that Pastor Jerry Eze and his wife had marked their wedding anniversary in a special way

He shared video of how they marked their wedding anniversary by giving out over 100 tricycles to people.

