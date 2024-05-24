Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo recently went on social media to lament about how his younger ones constantly bill him

Nollywood movie star Alexx Ekubo recently took to social media to lament about his younger ones and how they're constantly in his DM asking him for money.

The movie star shared a WhatsApp screenshot of his chat with his younger brother, who recently slid into his DM to ask him for money.

Nollywood actor Alex Ekubo laments about his siblings constantly billing him, shares WhatsApp screenshot as evidence.

Ekubo shared chat evidence, noting that he had sent his younger brother money barely five days earlier and his back to ask for more.

FG should ban younger ones - Ekubo calls for help

Out of frustration, the Afamefuna movie star shared in his viral post that the federal government should ban "younger ones."

In the WhatsApp screenshot Alex shared, he asked his 14-year-old brother what he needed the money for. His response was, "Financial-related reasons." This comment struck a chord with Alex.

Below is the caption of the message Alex Ekubo posted:

"Proof that I just sent Pappi Aka Mr. Financial Related Reasons money less than 4 market days ago. Pls, the children my parents left in my care want to finish me. All this educated beggars disguised as younger siblings, na to open GoFundMe for them, because at this point i’m unable to can."

See the post shared online by Alex Ekubo:

Netizens react to Alex Ekubo's lamentations

See the reactions that trailed Alex Ekubo's post about his siblings and constant billing:

@omonioboli:

"Bestie pls give my younger one money biko o nna."

@okpikpijemine:

"Me seeing this just after I billed my elder brother."

@abutexfoodequipment:

"If not for younger ones I suppose rich pass dangote, i support that government should ban them. They are heartless, they are rippers and also very entitled, especially the ones that their name starts with Chi."

@iampk_planet:

"Nwanne, support your brother silently. You must not bring it to social media that you’re giving your own brother money. Give him money and keep it to your self, you mustn’t tell us wen last you gave him money. That’s absolutely needless."

@lady_jahdora:

"My younger sister still billing me under your comment section. They need to be band."

@michelledede:

"Justice for last born children. This post is defamation of last born’s character. We are angel's."

@ojotule_john:

"Last borns that can’t relate to this should please gather herebecause I de even hide say I be last born."

@queenehart:

"My last born passed me a note in church this evening just to bill me, I almost cried, how do I begin to explain to her that my gas just finished, make dem ban dem abeg."

@teefanee_edet:

"Ban last borns how na…what kind of agenda is this??? Where did we go wrong."

@_tami_heart:

"I can relate. Most times I block mine and pretend they don’t exist."

@ugandan_flame:

"Ain't u luck am not ur sibling because eeeeehh."

