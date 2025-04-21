A video of actress Lizzy Anjorin's 2020 wedding has surfaced online after she claimed Iyabo Ojo copied her to stage her daughter's wedding

The actress had taken a swipe at her colleague after she staged Priscilla's wedding, she said Iyabo Ojo was jealous

The clip sparked reactions among fans of the controversial actress who shared their take about her wedding

Lizzy Anjorin's 2020 wedding video has surfaced online after she dragged Iyabo Ojo over her daughter's wedding.

Legit.ng had reported that Lizzy Anjorin had reacted to the lavish ceremony that Iyabo Ojo had for her daughter, Priscilla.

Fans react after seeing video of Lizzy Anjorin's wedding which took place in 2020. Photo credit@juma.jux/@lizzyanjorin_original

Source: Instagram

Lizzy claimed that Iyabo Ojo copied her and rained curses on her critics. A day after her live Instagram video, fans of the actress dug out her 2020 wedding video and commented about it.

In the video, she was dancing, and a few people were seen at the ceremony. Some items brought by the groom's family were also put on display.

Find the stories that matter to you – faster. Use our new search tool: Click to search!

Fans drag Lizzy Anjorin

Taking to the comment section of the video making the rounds online, many blasted the actress for her comparison.

Lizzy Anjorin's wedding video spark reactions among her fans amid clip where she dragged Iyabo Ojo . Photo credit@juma.jux

Source: Instagram

They were sarcastic about their comment and stated that a lot of dignitaries and traditional rulers graced her wedding ceremony.

Some took a swipe at her and asked of her age difference with Priscilla Ojo for making such a comparison.

Recall that Iyabo Ojo and Lizzy Anjorin are sworn enemies. They are both battling court cases over Anjorin's constant online dragging.

At a point, court papers were pasted on Lizzy Anjorin's gate when she was not met at home. A few colleagues and industry giant have tried to settle the rift between them, however, Iyabo Ojo insisted that the case must be settled in court.

See the X video here:

How fans reacted to Lizzy Anjorin's video

Reactions have trailed the video of Lizzy Anjorin's 2020 wedding ceremony. Here are some comments below:

@Temmylohla stated:

"Omg see as people are plenty there, no space for them to pass omg see dagrin and barrister singing."

@Yemmie_ commented:

"She is an old taker, comparing her wedding to a 24 year old woman, so shameles."

@Abbietrends reacted:

"See kings , senators , governors no space for president sef

@AUNTYMUSE_ said:

"How old is Pricillia and how old is Lizzy on her wedding day that is she making envy and jealousy to compare marriages.

@inkreed stated:

"Be like those low budget wedding scenes from nollywood."

@anna_chichii shared:

"Why is she trying so hard to be relevant?"

Fans expose VDM for calling out Iyabo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the type of invitation card Verydarkman got for Davido and Chioma's wedding surfaced online after he called out Ojo.

The activist lashed out at Ojo and accused her of gate-crashing the main event instead of the after-party she was invited to.

The invitation card seen online showed that VDM was also not invited to the main wedding event, and fans reacted to it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng