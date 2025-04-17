Tanzanian singer Juma Jux has amused many Nigerians with his display at his traditional wedding ceremony to Priscy

In a video making the rounds online, the music star was seen prostrating with his groomsman and begging for Priscy’s hand in marriage

The hilarious display had many netizens rolling with laughter and reacting to what Juma Jux was doing with his crew

Tanzanian singer Juma Jux’s display at his traditional wedding to Priscy Ojo has left many netizens amused.

It is no news that Nigerian traditional marriages can be very dramatic. However, Juma Jux and his mixture of Tanzanian and Nigerian groomsmen were very prepared for the occasion.

On April 17, 2025, Juma Jux and his groomsmen stormed the party venue and made sure to do the bidding of the wedding MC, who is also known as ‘Alaga’. The alaga’s role is to give the groom and his groomsmen instructions for them to carry out to show their seriousness in taking a wife.

As expected, Juma Jux and his men were told to bow down to show their seriousness. In the same video going viral, the alaga told the Tanzanian groom and his men to turn around and shake their backsides for the crowd.

Their displays amused many social media users as they witnessed the excitement Juma and his boys displayed while carrying out the alaga’s bidding. See the clip below:

Reactions as Juma Jux and groomsmen prostrate for Priscy’s hand in marriage

The video of Juma Jux and his groomsmen prostrating and also shaking their backsides while begging for Priscy’s hand in marriage went viral on social media and it elicited laughter from many. A number of netizens expressed their amusement in the comment section:

Poshwell said:

“No be me dey do wedding but happiness wan wound me❤️😂 Big congratulations 🎊.”

Damie_mi said:

“😂😂😂😂 I love yoruba engagement party.”

Ellen_brownish wrote:

“God wait o, eni don join groom again😂😂😂 this thing dey sweet me.”

Thefabricstore.ng__ said:

“Them no understand wetin the woman dey talk😂😂 na only Eni understood the assignment 😂.”

Just_faith_22 wrote:

“I still dey beg una make una help me find one fine boy out of these groomsmen. Make una help me ehhhh😫.”

Theabujabags_shoes wrote:

“😂😂Eni still joined the groom to prostrate 😂😂😂.”

Ajokealadire_abela.2 said:

“They are really enjoying this Nigeria culture 😂.”

Abdesslamchabane said:

“African weddings are so cute.. I can't wait to find a African wife.”

Cacregistrationbyteadar said:

“All these Alaga ehn 😂😂.”

Ade.miarewa said:

“See the way I'm smiling sheepishly what I've been waiting for.”

Officialmoffy wrote:

“Dem no kuku hear wetin alaga dey talk😂😂 they sha dey bend down dey go😂 these people go laugh tire when dem reach the country😂😂😂.”

Portharcourtboyfriend_ said:

“I like all these Yoruba women Mc 😂😂😂.”

Hux_of_soxa7 said:

“They are literally enjoying themselves.”

Ebenezer Obey storms JP2025 wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that legendary Nigerian singer Ebenezer Obey was one of the guests who stormed Priscy and Juma Jux’s traditional wedding.

A series of videos made the rounds on social media of the celebrated Juju musician sitting at the traditional wedding ceremony with Priscy’s father and other important guests as his security detail waved a fan to ward off the heat in the packed hall.

Another video made the rounds of Ebenezer Obey taking photos with Priscy and Juma Jux. The young couple held on to the 83-year-old singer on both sides as they propped him up for their photo.

