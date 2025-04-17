Fun videos from Iyabo Ojo's daughter, Priscilla's traditional wedding, have emerged online

The event, which was a star-studded one, saw Nigerian celebrities in the entertainment industry turning up for Iyabo Ojo

The likes of Toyin Abraham, Mercy Aigbe, Destiny Etiko, have all taken to social media to support Iyabo Ojo

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo's daughter, Priscilla's traditional wedding to Tanzanian singer Juma Jux in Lagos has continued to trend, with popular celebrities turning up for the event.

Following a video of veteran singer Chief Commander Ebenezer Obey at the event, a series of pictures of popular celebrities from the entertainment industry have also emerged online.

Toyin Abraham, Mercy Aigbe steal the spotlight at Iyabo Ojo's daughter's wedding. Credit: toyinabraham/realmercyaigbe/itspriscy

Actress Toyin Abraham has been spotted at the event, assisting Iyabo with the event backstage.

Another video captured the mum of one displaying her dance moves in the presence of Iyabo, her estranged husband and guests.

Actress Mercy Aigbe was not left out as she arrived the event in grand style.

Destiny Etiko recently shared a video of her getting ready to attend the event.

Videos from Priscilla Ojo's starstudded traditional wedding. Credit: itspriscy

In related news, Legit.ng reported the moment Iyabo Ojo and her estranged husband reunited for their daughter's wedding.

Some netizens couldn't help but drop comments about Priscilla's father's facial expression in the dance video.

Reactions as Toyin Abraham attends Priscilla's wedding

Legit.ng captured some of the comments as numerous netizens praised Toyin Abraham for standing by Iyabo Ojo. Read the reactions below:

omidan_orente said:

"Aunty toyin ooooo..... u look beautiful."

anikkydazzle said:

"Over sabi Aunty duty nah today....una go take."

kglowjewelry commented:

"Baba omo "ake" ni Toyin yii. "Over sabi auntie without any portfolio."

omoniyiomodoyinsola said:

"oversabi aunty don start work ooo."

avilanaturalle__ikorodu said:

"Her cloth is so beautiful. Even in her dying moment. She will keep saying it say na two kids she get. I like the confidence that would give the girl. You will reap the fruit of your labour."

temi.leyi123 said:

"Aunty Toyin sobe o ribe,qundus fun yin ma."

hazeemah_ commented:

"She don wear slippers already, Ungwanu na to remove gele remain, Followed by her wig."

holuwardarmylorler said:

"She don change shoe , work don start."

testimony1357 said:

"Iya ire is stylishly removing d gele, she had removed d two ears."

Priscilla Ojo releases her bridesmaids' list

Legit.ng reported that preparations were in top gear for Priscilla Ojo's traditional wedding.

She sent out invites to her friends asking them to be her bridesmaids, and she noted that she would hold a party to that effect.

However, her bestie Enioluwa Adeoluwa's name was not included, and it caused him to react in a playfully aggressive manner.

