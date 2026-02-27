A Nigerian lady who joined Hallelujah Challenge shared what Pastor Jerry Eze said during his session that changed her mood

A Nigerian lady shared why her mood changed her mood during Pastor Jerry Eze's prayer session at the Hallelujah Challenge.

The Hallelujah Challenge is an online prayer and praise meeting hosted by Nigerian gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey.

A lady speaks about Jerry Eze's ministration on Hallelujah Challenge. Photo: Answer Eberechi Benjamin

Source: Facebook

The programme features prayer and music ministers, and Pastor Jerry Eze, popularly known for hosting New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declarations (NSPPD) was recently featured.

Hallelujah Challenge: Lady analyses Jerry Eze’s session

On her Facebook page, Answer Eberechi Benjamin shared what she noticed about Pst Jerry’s ministration.

She said in her Facebook post:

“I don’t follow NSPPD. Not because I’m against it but because I’ve being lazy. But my elder sister is a member and doesn’t miss out.

“I’ve being following Hallelujah Challenge but something happened last night During the praises and worship that lasted from 12am to 12:54am, i was a bit active, standing though but around 12:40, i started feeling heavily sleepy. Like the one that will make you doze off and my legs were weak. I sat down small sha

“When pastor Nath introduced Pastor Jerry and handed over the speaker at exactly 12:55am, the first thing he said was let your amen sound like a thunder ….

“Brethren in the lord, the kind of goose bumps i felt eh, sleep vanished and i stood instantly.This man did not open his eyes or even say any other thing if not unleashing dangerous prayer points and quoting the scriptures of which it felt like those prayer points were meant for me personally.

“Before i realized what was happening, it was 1:55am and that was when he handed the mic back and I’m like so sleep and weakness can vanish for one whole hour. All you need to do is yield to the holyspirit

“It was my first time under his ministration and my oh my. E get prayer warriors. E get prayer bulldozers just like my mom.”

A lady shares what Jerry Eze did on Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Challenge. Photo: Answer Eberechi Benjamin

Source: Instagram

Reactions trail lady's observation about Jerry Eze

Ada Adadiohamma said:

"Man is on fire steady. It was so hot last night. Like you must learn how to pray your way out. We might be having Selman tonight."

Mhiz Nazzy said:

"Pls where exactly is this hallelujah challenge you people are talking about like I want to join can someone help a sister please."

Masiye Nawa said:

"It was powerful indeed. Except that I couldn't hear some of his words."

Hallelujah Challenge: Lady shares how she prepared

Source: Legit.ng