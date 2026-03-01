Primate Ayodele has promised to assist Busola Oke in a video circulating on social media

The cleric, while addressing his congregation, made reference to the artiste's plight

His remark in the viral video has, however, triggered reactions, with netizens expressing displeasure

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has promised to give popular gospel musician Busola Oke, aka Eleyele, the sum of N1 million.

Primate Ayodele, who made the promise in a video circulating on social media, however, insisted that he would only fulfill it if she came to him on Sunday.

Primate Ayodele's offer to singer Busola Oke 'Eleyele' sparks reactions.

Addressing his congregation during a service, the popular cleric said,

"What is the name of that one that is crying on the Internet? Busola Eleyele, come on Sunday and I will give you N1million to support you. If you like come, if you like don’t come. If you come after Sunday, I will not attend to you. I didn’t say you should come and sing for me and I am not using this to impress anybody. I have passed the stage where I will be impressing anyone."

This comes after Eleyele's video trended online when she was crying about the state of her career.

She revealed that she cried because she had no food to eat in her home and that a lot of people have neglected her.

Primate Ayodele promises to support singer Busola Oke 'Eleyele' with N1m.

The video of Primate Ayodele promising to give Busola Oke N1m is below:

Reactions trail Primate Ayodele's promise to Busola Oke

The video has sparked reactions online, with many criticising the cleric. Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:

horluwabukholami said:

"Oluwa má fi àtìjẹ́ wã síbí tó nira. Lord, do not let our means of survival take us to a difficult place."

lordrulez_olorunwa commented:

"I decree and declare in Jesus' mighty name that singer Bukola Eleyele, God whom you are serving and who called you, will send a helper who will not add sorrow or struggle before helping you. Your head will not reject help. When next I'm hearing from you, it shall be of good news. Heaven will rise to favor and show you mercy."

ewalagos.ng said:

"The pride🥹 A clergy man? Oluwa kuu suiru

abbirehoboth said:

"Hmmm…there are many Godly and dignifying ways to do this."

oluwatoyin_black reacted:

"You want to bless someone and talk like this its well o."

abayomiosolarin said:

"This man needs our prayers…he’s not alright fr."

Nurse exposes Busola Oke

Legit.ng also reported that a UK-based Nigerian nurse, Adebimpe Alasoadura, openly criticised Busola Oke after the singer went public with claims of hunger and financial struggles while paying N55,000 daily for hotel accommodation.

The nurse also took aim at Nollywood actress and talk show host Biola Adebayo, accusing her of turning her YouTube programme into a platform for begging.

Busola had earlier drawn attention with a live video where she spoke about loneliness, depression, and financial hardship.

