Nigerina on-screen and off-screen lovers Adebimpe Oyebade, aka Mo Bimpe, and Lateef Adedimeji, are celebrating three years of their love in holy matrimony.

The sweethearts took to their social media to appreciate each other after three years of marital bliss. They both said amazing words about each other, which ignored relations from social media users.

Lateef Adedimeji wrote:

"The most amazing woman ever @mo_bimpe my love , my baby , my best friend , you practically see me before I see myself . Thank you for all you do , thank you for always pushing me to get it done . When it’s really tough , I just need look back to see you are there and I am good to go."

He continued in parts:

"Thank you for all you do , thank you for always make me see who i am , thank you for loving me whole heartedly, thank you for making life easy. Even when it’s tough, knowing you are there just bring peace. Adebimpe Omo oba , Ade aya Ade , my obim."

"It’s even how you will wake me up with Iya PÈJÙ costume for me , when ideas pops up in your head 😂😂. Life gets better each day with you. It’s a double celebration you know 🙈. May Allah never forsake us. I love you Rahmah and I will always be here. Happy wedding Anniversary my love 💕💕."

Fans celebrate Mo Bimpe, Lateef Adedimeji

Read some reactions below:

@simi38284:

"Congratulations to my favorite 🤩."

Happy wedding anniversary

@kanyinsola_olukoya:

"My absolute faves!!! Happy anniversary!!! I love you both so muchhh."

@mo_bimpe:

"The write up baby. I love you so much. And thank you for the best gift ever, thank you Ade."

@ademide_collection23:

"Happy wedding anniversary to my favorites couple."

@lammie_artt:

"Somebody should tell me to close my teeth 😍."

@yewan_dee:

"I'll marry once and I'll marry right Insha Allah."

Lateef Adedimeji, Wife react to his award

Legit.ng previously reported that multi-talented Nollywood actor Lateef Adedimeji celebrated his win at the 2024 Legit Entertainment Awards.

The actor took to his social media page to share his win as best actor with his online family and colleagues in the industry.

He also appreciated the hard work and positivity of the Legit team in holding such a prestigious award.

