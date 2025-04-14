Adorable videos from Iyabo Ojo's daughter, Priscilla's bridal shower, have emerged on social media

Mercy Aigbe's daughter Michelle, Enioluwa Adeoluwa, Mohbad's widow Wunmi and their son Liam were present at the event

The highlight from Priscilla Ojo's bridal shower was Michelle's powerful prayer for the bride and her groom, Juma Jux

Iyabo Ojo's daughter and second child, Priscilla, had her bridal shower in the Ikoyi area of Lagos on Sunday, April 13, ahead of her Nigerian wedding with her Tanzanian lover and singer, Juma Jux.

Sweet videos from the event have surfaced on social media, with the likes of influencer Enioluwa Adeoluwa, late singer Mohbad's widow Wunmi and son Liam, and actress Mercy Aigbe's daughter Michelle, turning up to show support for Iyabo's daughter.

Mercy Aigbe's daughter leads powerful prayer at Priscilla Ojo's bridal shower, Enioluwa, Wunmi, Liam in attendance. Credit: michelleio/itspriscy

Source: Instagram

Mercy Aigbe's daughter's powerful prayer trends

Mercy Aigbe's daughter, Michelle, caught attention with her prayer for Priscilla and her husband, Juma Jux.

A clip captured the moment Priscilla couldn't help but go down on her knees as Michelle's prayer became powerful.

Another clip captured how Priscilla and others present at the bridal shower teased Michelle, calling her a pastor.

Priscilla Ojo goes on her kneels as Mercy Aigbe's daughter Michelle prays at her bridal shower. Credit: its.priscy

Source: Instagram

The video of Mercy Aigbe's daughter, Michelle, praying for Priscilla Ojo at her bridal shower below:

Below is a video capturing Enioluwa, Mohbad's widow and son at Priscilla's bridal shower:

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Priscilla had her first wedding in Tanzania in line with Islam.

She is set to have her Nigerian wedding, which is expected to be a star-studded nuptial.

Reactions as Michelle prays for Priscilla Ojo

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as netizens praised actress Mercy Aigbe for raising her daughter well.

Read some of the comments below:

softnsleek__02 said:

"You will know who spends time in the secret place with her Abba!!!"

neesharh wrote:

"That prayer enter body she rush kneel down."

o1uwatoyin said:

"It's her kneeling down for me... she knows her prayer warrior friend...."

darealbblondon24 said:

"I like priscy it shows she values and have faiths in her prayers u see honor is import God works with and in everyone who gives their life is not just a Pastor don’t look down on any one."

darealbblondon24 wrote:

"Waoooo I love it when the girl child knows her way with Christ forget it whatever you do know how to pray so you don’t become a prey."

yellowberryscampy said:

"Hope you see how priscy kneel down when pastor Mitchel was praying not thinking they are friends,she knelt for the anointing flowing at that moment."

lisa_kayy said:

"The felt that she even knelt down means she felt the genuineness in her besty's prayer."

julietgee_official said:

"Mitchell is such a sweet soul see me saying amen from here Priscy your marriage is blessed beyond words can say ijn amen."

Iyabo Ojo, Priscilla visit Ooni

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Iyabo Ojo and her daughter, Priscy, visited the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, ahead of her wedding.

A video captured the Yoruba monarch seated on a cushioned chair as Priscy knelt before him while he checked out the contents of the invitation box.

Iyabo knelt close to her daughter and the Ooni while their friend, Chioma Goodhair, sat nearby as she observed the exchange.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng